BCCI Provides Big Update On Status Of DC Vs PBKS Match After Covid Cases In Delhi Camp

The Indian Premier League (IPL) shared an important update by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) about the status of Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings game. The DC vs PBKS match was deemed doubtful after wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert returned a Covid-19 positive test result, following Mitchell Marsh. However, BCCI has informed that IPL 2022 match at the Brabourne Stadium will go ahead as planned.

BCCI also informed that DC’s match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on April 22 has been also shifted to the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, which was earlier slated to be held at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced a change of venue for Match No. 34 – Delhi Capital versus Rajasthan Royals from MCA Stadium, Pune to Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai scheduled on April 22th, 2022. The decision on the change of venue was made as a precautionary measure after Delhi Capitals registered the 6th COVID case with New Zealand wicketkeeper Mr Tim Seifert returning positive in today’s RT-PCR testing. The entire Delhi Capitals contingent underwent 2 rounds of COVID testing today. Match No. 32 involving Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings scheduled today at Brabourne – CCI will go ahead as per the schedule after the second round of COVID tests returned negative today," BCCI said in a statement.

DC vs PBKS: Pant wins toss, elects to field

DC’s head coach Ricky Ponting spoke to the official broadcaster of IPL 2022 about the current situation in the DC camp, ahead of the match against PBKS. Ponting admitted that things have been interrupted after Marsh’s positive test results, as their practice session on Tuesday got pushed back.

“The preparations haven't been perfect and I addressed the group about the two options we have - drag our backsides around or take the positives and realize that we are here for a big tournament with a great franchise,” added Ponting as per ESPN Cricinfo.

Coming to DC vs PBKS match, Rishabh Pant won the toss and chose to bowl against Punjab Kings. One change for DC as Sarfaraz Khan comes in for Mitch Marsh. For Punjab Kings, captain Mayank Agarwal returns in place of Prabhsimran Singh while Nathan Ellis replaces Odean Smith.

The team currently stands eighth in the IPL 2022 points table with two wins and three defeats in five games. They lost to RCB by 16 runs in their last match on Saturday. They sit ahead of only Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) in the standings, who have also had tough seasons so far. With that said, the Indian cricket fans will now be waiting for updates about the DC vs PBKS match on Wednesday.

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI)