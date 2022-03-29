BCCI Releases Invitation To Tender For IPL Media Rights For 2023-2027 Seasons

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday released the Invitation to Tender (ITT) for Media Rights to the 2023-2027 seasons of the Indian Premier League (IPL). BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced via a statement that an e-auction will take place for the same from June 12, 2022, onwards. Any interested party wanting to partake in the e-auction is required to purchase the ITT, which is available for a non-refundable amount of Rs 25,00,000.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah released a media advisory statement on March 29 to announce that there will be an e-auction to purchase the IPL's media rights for the 2023-2027 seasons. The statement read,

"Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announces release of Invitation to Tender for Media Rights to the Indian Premier League Seasons 2023-2027.

The Governing Council of the IPL invites bids from reputed entities to acquire the Media Rights for the Indian Premier League Seasons 2023-2027, through a tender process.

The detailed terms and conditions governing the tender process including eligibility requirements, process for submissions of bids, proposed media rights packages, obligations, etc. are contained in the ‘Invitation to Tender’ (“ITT”) which will be made available on receipt of payment of a non-refundable fee of INR 25,00,000 (Rupees Twenty-Five Lakhs Only) plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax. The procedure to procure the ITT documents is enlisted in Annexure A to this document. The ITT will be available for purchase till May 10, 2022.

Interested parties are requested to email the details of payment made for the purchase of the ITT to iplmediarights2022@bcci.tv, as per the procedure laid down in Annexure A. It is clarified that the ITT documents shall be shared only after receipt of payment of the non-refundable ITT fee.

Any interested party wishing to submit a bid is required to purchase the ITT. However, only those satisfying the eligibility criteria set out in the ITT and subject to the other terms and conditions set out therein shall be eligible to bid. It is clarified that merely purchasing this ITT does not entitle any person to bid.

BCCI reserves the right to cancel or amend the bidding process at any stage in any manner at its discretion."