BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Announces Cash Award For Groundsmen From Six IPL 2022 Venues

Board of Control for Cricket in India secretary Jay Shah has announced a cash award of INR 1.25 crores for the ‘unsung heroes’ of the Indian Premier League 2022, which concluded on Sunday. Shah took to his official Twitter handle on Monday evening and announced the sum for the curators and groundsmen of the six IPL venues for this season. The league stage of the 2022 edition was played across four stadiums in Maharashtra, followed by the first two IPL 2022 Playoffs games at the Eden Gardens, before the season concluded with Gujarat Titans' claiming their maiden trophy at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Announcing the cash award, Shah wrote, “I'm pleased to announce a prize money of INR 1.25 crores for the men who gave us the best games in #TATAIPL 2022. The unsung heroes - our curators and groundsmen across 6 IPL venues this season”. Shah further revealed that the Wankhede stadium, the DY Patil stadium, CCI stadium in Mumbai and the MCA stadium in Pune will receive 25 lakhs each, while the Eden Gardens and Narendra Modi Stadium will get Rs 12.5 lakhs each.

“We've witnessed some high octane games and I would like to thank each one of them for their hardwork. 25 lacs each for CCI, Wankhede, DY Patil and MCA, Pune.12.5 lacs each for Eden and Narendra Modi Stadium,” he explained.

More about Gujarat Titans' maiden title win at home

Meanwhile, the season concluded on Sunday night with Hardik Pandya-led GT getting crowned as the IPL champions in the debut campaign for the franchise. GT defeated Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets, following an all-round show. They chased down a target of 131 runs in the 19th over during the chase, after restricting RR for 130/9 in the first innings.

Pandya led from the front as he returned with the figures of 3/17 in his four overs, while Ravi Sai Kishore contributed with a handy 2/20. Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal, and Rashid Khan also contributed with one wicket apiece as opener Yashsvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler were the only batters to cross the 20-run mark for RR. In the second innings, Shubman Gill and David Miller finished the match and remained unbeaten on 45* off 43 balls and 32* off 19 as well.

