Big Blow To Delhi Capitals As Star Bowler Set To Miss IPL 2022; 'It's Going To Be Tough'

Delhi Capitals (DC) could well miss out on the services of fast bowler Anrich Nortje for the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The pacer hasn’t played in the last four months, having last played his trade for South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2021. Thereafter, due to a “persistent” hip injury, he missed the home series against India and the overseas Tests against New Zealand.

Nortje also hasn’t been included in the Proteas squad for the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh to be played from March 18 to 23 in Centurion and Johannesburg. CSA's selection convenor, Victor Mpitsang, reckoned that it would be tough for Nortje to play in the IPL, which is set to start in less than three weeks.

Will Anrich Nortje make it to IPL 2022?

"It's probably going to be difficult [for Nortje to go to the IPL]. He has not really been bowling much since November. We don't have any timeframe on his return. It's been a long one. The medical team will give advice on whether he will be cleared for the IPL," Mpitsang was quoted as saying in ESPNcricinfo.

CSA's chief medical officer Dr Shuaib Manjra also said that Nortje’s road to attaining the desired fitness has been “frustrating.” "He is currently being investigated. He has been seen by three different orthopaedic surgeons. He is struggling with loading and doing most of the other rehab work,” Manjra told.

"He is not ready for the Bangladesh series. We don't know about the IPL. I guess it's frustrating. He keeps fit, he works extremely hard. All goes fine, except for when he picks up his bowling loads. He has got discomfort. We have identified three different problems between back and hip and we don't know which is primary," he added.

Nortje joined the Capitals in the 2020 IPL after being roped in as a replacement for England all-rounder Chris Woakes. From there on, he, along with fellow South Africa paceman Kagiso Rabada, ruffled a lot of feathers.

Before the mega auction, the Capitals retained four players, Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel and Nortje, who would earn INR 6 crores in the upcoming season. The Capitals played the final in 2020, but are yet to win the trophy.

