Big Blow To Mumbai Indians, Suryakumar Yadav Ruled Out Of IPL 2022 Due To Injury

Mumbai Indians (MI) have been dealt a big blow ahead of their IPL 2022 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday. Star batter Suryakumar Yadav has been ruled out of the entire tournament due to a muscle injury in his left forearm. While MI have been disappointing this season, Suryakumar has been their shining star after scoring 303 runs at an average of 43.29 in 8 matches for the five-time champions. Suryakumar has hit 3 fifties this season.

Surykumar had already missed the start of the season due to an injury and MI missed their middle-order mainstay as they lost all their games without him. Now, MI will look to continue their winning momentum against KKR despite Suryakumar's absence. Ramandeep Singh replaced him in the MI lineup against KKR.

Suryakumar Yadav has sustained a muscle strain on his left fore arm, and has been ruled out for the season. He has been advised rest, in consultation with the BCCI medical team.

MI will look to build from GT win

Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Titans by five runs in their Indian Premier League match on Friday. Invited to bat, MI made 177 for 6 and then restricted the Titans to 172 for 5 to win the match. Ishan Kishan top-scored for MI with a 29-ball 45 while captain Rohit Sharma and Tim David contributed 43 and 44 not out respectively.

In Titans’ run chase, Wriddhiman Saha top-scored with a 55 off 40 balls while Shubman Gill made 52 off 36 balls. For MI, Murugan Ashwin took two wickets for 29 runs while Kieron Pollard got one.

Australian pacer Daniel Sams, who conceded just three runs in a dramatic last over to help MI beat GT by five runs, said he stuck to his slower deliveries and it was an “awesome” feeling to finally take his team over the line.

Gujarat Titans needed nine runs from the last over bowled by Sams but they could score just three to lose the match.

“Awesome we got over the line, it went back and forward. 9 runs off 6 balls made me feel I have nothing to lose and the odds are in the batter’s favour,” Sams said after the match.

“I got a few wide balls in the tramline and managed to execute it well. My intent was to stick to the best balls I could bowl, the slower one is the ball I go back to and it paid off.”

Mumbai were already out of reckoning for a play-offs berth and Sams said his side did not have the start they wanted in this IPL.

“After the eight losses, we looked at it as a mini-IPL with six games. We are trying to show what we can do and were able to pull it off which helps our confidence,” said Sams.

