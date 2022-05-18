Last Updated:

WATCH | Boult, Neesham & Mitchell's Imitation Of 'Phir Hera Pheri' Song Is Breaking The Internet

Watch Trent Boult, Jimmy Neesham, and Daryl Mitchell recreating a song from the iconic Bollywood movie 'Phir Hera Pheri', which is taking the internet by storm.

IPL 2022

Rajasthan Royals picked up a handsome win over Lucknow Super Giants by 24 runs in Match no 63 of the Indian Premier League 2022 and solidified their chances in the race for the IPL 2022 Playoffs. The Sanju Samson-led RR are now preparing for their final league game of the season against Chennai Super Kings on May 20. Amid their preparation, the franchise took the internet by storm by sharing a video of squad members Trent Boult, Jimmy Neesham and Daryl Mitchell grooving to a popular Bollywood track. 

Sharing the video, RR captioned it saying, “The Dhoom Dhadaka gang has three new members!”. In the video, the three players recreated the song Aye Meri Zohrajabeen song from the popular Bollywood movie named Phir Hera Pheri. The movie was released back in 2006 and starred Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles. 

Watch the video of the three players dancing:

How did the fans react?

The video quickly went viral on social media as RR’s star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also took to his Twitter handle and replied to the video. “Best ever,” Chahal wrote sharing the video alongside a few laughing emojis.

At the same time, the Indian cricket fans also reacted with many interesting tweets. 

Rajasthan Royals' campaign in IPL 2022:

Meanwhile, RR are currently placed second in the IPL 2022 points table with eight wins and five defeats in 13 games and with 16 points to their credit. RR’s star opener Jos Buttler is the current Orange Cap holder with 627 runs with a strike rate of 148.22. Buttler has hit three centuries and four half-centuries in the ongoing season. Chahal also tops the list of the highest wicket-takers list as the Purple Cap holder, with 24 wickets in 13 games at a strike rate of 13.00.

RR's qualification scenario for IPL 2022 Playoffs

Given RR’s strong presence in the top-4 standings, only a huge margin of loss against CSK can possibly ruin their bid for a Playoffs berth. However, a win against CSK will take them through the Playoffs. Their bid can be derailed if they lose and Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals win by a big margin.

