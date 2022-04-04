Brendon McCullum Impressed By Sheldon Jackson's Glovework; 'MS Dhoni Sort Of A Feel'

KKR Head coach Brendon McCullum has been impressed by Sheldon Jackson's glovework and likened his keeping to that of Indian legend MS Dhoni. Sheldon has been good behind the stumps and a couple of his dismissals have caught everyone's eye.

Speaking at a virtual presser, Brendon McCullum praised 35-year-old Sheldon Jackson and said that the player has good awareness of the game. "The wicketkeeping skills have been superb. He has got an MS Dhoni sort of a feel about keeping; really fast hands, and an understanding of spin. He knows what the bowlers are doing. He is desperate to do well," McCullum said.

The Saurashtrian however failed to put up a show with the bat, while he remained on 3 not out against the Chennai Super Kings, he fell for a golden duck against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, Brendon McCullum backed Sheldon Jackson to come good with the bat and said that when it comes to his ball-striking abilities he's not far behind Andre Russell

"Sheldon continues to get better and better. He is 35, but you wouldn’t know. His growth in the last two years has been significant. He has a good ball-striking ability. And very few players hit the ball as far as he does, he is not too far, if not the same, behind Andre Russell when he is striking the ball. I am sure with more opportunities, we will see a performance from Sheldon," he said.

In KKR's third game, to give the team more balance, Sheldon Jackson was left out to accommodate Shivam Mavi, but Brendon McCullum said that the 35-year-old will surely be involved more in the coming days and get his chances and that when he does everyone will get to see a performance from the player.

IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders squad

Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Varun Chakravarthy, Nitish Rana, Pat Cummins, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, Baba Indrajith, Chamika Karunaratne, Abhijeet Tomar, Pratham Singh, Ashok Sharma, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Tim Southee, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammad Nabi, Umesh Yadav, Aman Khan

