Brendon McCullum On Future India 'superstar': 'He Definitely Has The Potential...'

Kolkata Knight Riders are scheduled to play their first game of the season on March 26 against the defending champions Chennai Super Kings. 

Ahead of today's IPL 2022 season opener against defending champions Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders' head coach Brendon McCullum lauded Shreyas Iyer, the franchise's newly-appointed captain, on Friday. Iyer has the potential to be a "superstar" of the game, according to McCullum, who is "really excited" to work with him in the latest edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). 

McCullum also said that he admired Iyer from afar when the latter was playing for Delhi Capitals and noted that the two even swapped phone numbers when the ex-New Zealand captain was representing Gujarat Lions in the lucrative league. Iyer never called me, according to McCullum, and when he questioned why, the new KKR captain stated he was "intimidated."

"Really excited. I have admired Shreyas from far. I have met him when he was playing for Delhi Capitals and I was playing for Gujarat Lions. We exchanged numbers and I gave him my number, but he never called me? I asked him why didn't you call me, he said I was too intimidated. I said what? Now he is here captaining the franchise, he is a star in Indian cricket. He is well respected throughout the world for what he has achieved. He has the potential to be a superstar of the game," said McCullum at the virtual press conference.

It is pertinent to mention here that Iyer was part of the Delhi Capitals squad until the previous edition of the cash-rich league. He was released by DC ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction, following which, KKR acquired his services for a whopping sum of Rs. 12.25 crore. Iyer was announced the captain of the franchise just days after the conclusion of the auction, taking over the reigns from England's Eoin Morgan. KKR are scheduled to play their first game of the season on March 26 against the defending champions Chennai Super Kings. 

KKR's squad for IPL 2022

Kolkata Knight Riders: 1. Venkatesh Iyer, 2. Varun Chakravarthy, 3. Andre Russell, 4. Sunil Narine, 5. Shreyas Iyer, 6. Pat Cummins, 7. Nitish Rana, 8. Shivam Mavi, 9. Sheldon Jackson, 10. Ajinkya Rahane, 11. Rinku Singh, 12. Anukul Roy, 13. Rasikh Dar, 14. Baba Indrajith, 15. Chamika Karunaratne, 16. Abhijeet Tomar, 17. Pratham Singh, 18. Ashok Sharma, 19. Sam Billings, 20. Alex Hales, 21. Tim Southee, 22. Ramesh Kumar, 23. Mohammad Nabi, 25. Umesh Yadav, 25. Aman Khan.

