Brett Lee Gives His Verdict On Umran Malik; 'I Know What It Is Like To Bowl Over 150kph'

Legendary Australian fast bowler Brett Lee has revealed the advice he has for India's fastest bowler Umran Malik, who has clocked in a staggering 157 kph during the IPL 2022 season. Even though the 22-year old has been hit for runs in the ongoing season of the cash-rich league, he has managed to attract several admirers for the potential he has. Very few bowlers in the world, let alone in India, have managed to bowl at the pace he has bowled at so far.

IPL 2022: Brett Lee reveals advice for Umran Malik

While speaking on his official YouTube channel, Brett Lee said, "That is really quick, trust me. I know what it is like to bowl over 150kph. It hurts. This guy is a gun. He has pushed that speed gun's needle right up to the 160kph mark." The former Australian pacer then went on to add how Malik has a good approach by comparing the Indian fast bowler to the speed of an aeroplane.

"For me, it is all about the approach," added Lee."When you look at an aeroplane takeoff, what do you see first and foremost? It is the approach, the build-up of speed and then it takes off. That is what makes a good fast bowler. In the approach, you see him about 35m away from the batter. He gets going, pumps the arms and legs, runs in like a sprinter and then delivers that ball at a fearful pace. That is what I love about him."

Umran Malik has taken 21 wickets in IPL 2022 so far

With 21 wickets after 13 matches in the IPL 2022 season, Umran Malik finds himself in fourth place on the Purple Cap list, only three scalps behind leader Yuzvendra Chahal. However, it is the economy of 8.93 that has hurt him. Despite the high economy, Lee believes that Malik is a star for the future and that he is still extremely young. "Yes, he has been expensive in a few matches but he is only 22 years of age," explained Lee. "So I am not worried about that."

When it came to his advice, Lee added, "My advice to Umran right now is to just run in and bowl as fast as you can. Yes, the action is perfect, I wouldn't change it. I think he has got some more speed up his sleeve. One thing you cannot take away from this young fellow is his raw pace. People die to bowl over 140kph, this guy does it easily."

The former Australian pacer concluded by adding, "I would just tell him to keep doing what he does. Enjoy bowling fast. You can see the look on his face, the passion and the raw love he has for bowling fast. The reason why it is so exciting is that it is so hard to do. It is such a natural talent. I have not met this guy yet but I promise you that at school, he was a fast runner."