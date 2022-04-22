Can Chennai Super Kings Qualify For IPL 2022 Playoffs Post Epic Three-wicket Win Over MI?

Even though the Chennai Super Kings are the second most successful team in the history of the IPL, they will have a tough road ahead if they are to have any chance of qualifying for the playoffs. Moreover, with the addition of two new franchises, any team qualifying for the playoff will have to win even more games than in previous seasons.

However, CSK's all-important win against the Mumbai Indians on Thursday are likely to have given them a glimmer of hope. Here is a look at CSK's chances of qualifying for the IPL 2022 playoffs following their nail-biting last ball three-wicket win over MI.

Will Chennai Super Kings make it to IPL 2022 playoffs?

With only two wins from their first seven matches, the Chennai Super Kings have an outside chance of making it to the IPL 2022 playoffs. With teams mostly having required at least 14 points in previous seasons, CSK will need to win at least six of their last seven matches to have a decent chance of finishing in the top four spots.

Moreover, if CSK are to compete for the fourth spot, the net run rate (NRR) could also play a significant role. With an NRR of -0.534, the Ravindra Jadeja-led side currently have the third-worst net run rate in the league, only better than eighth-placed Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians, who are in last.

MI vs CSK IPL 2022 contest recap: Dhoni leads Chennai to win

Despite a disastrous start from Mumbai Indians openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan after getting out for ducks, the team managed to put 155 runs on the board, courtesy of an outstanding half-century from Tilak Verma. The player of the match, Mukesh Choudhary, was brilliant for the Chennai Super Kings as he finished with fantastic figures of 3/19 and dismissed both MI openers.

In reply, CSK, too, had a horrific start as opener Ruturaj Gaikwad was dismissed for a golden duck by Daniel Sams, who ended up picking an impressive four-wicket haul. However, fellow opener Robin Uthappa alongside Ambati Rayudu, steadied the ship as they added 30 and 40 runs, respectively.

Despite Sams' outstanding bowling, it was not enough to stop CSK and former captain MS Dhoni, who played a stunning cameo to help his side get over the line. Dhoni smacked 28 runs off just 13 deliveries to help the four-time IPL champions win the clash on the last ball of the match. Fans will hope that the legendary Indian captain can produce many more such innings as they have their eyes set on equaling the IPL title records currently held by the Mumbai Indians (5).