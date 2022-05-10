'CEO Also Involved..': Shreyas Iyer's Big Claim On Team Selection Stirs Up Trouble For KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) registered an emphatic win over Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match No. 56 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday. Kolkata trounced Mumbai by 52 runs to move up to the seventh position on the points table. When asked about the recurrent dropping and axing of players in his team, KKR captain Shreyas Iyer made the stunning revelation that the CEO is sometimes engaged in the selection process.

Iyer noted in his post-match presentation that KKR CEO Venky Mysore, in addition to himself and coach Brendon McCullum, gets involved in the selection process sometimes. Iyer said that it is very difficult to tell players about their exclusion from the playing XI, adding that each and every player takes their omission well. He stated that the coach and at times, the CEO is involved in the selection process.

"Very pleased because after losing the last game by a big margin, it feels good to come back and win by a big margin. We had a nice start in the power play and 'Venky' targeted bowlers well. I personally felt that it wasn't easy to start for a new batter. When we went into bowl, the plan was to hit the right areas and not give room," Iyer said at the post-match presentation.

"It is really difficult (to tell players about axings). Coach and at times, CEO is also obviously involved in team selections. Each and every player takes it well, and they have put in their best efforts. The win was comprehensive, and when I spoke to the players, they were pumped up to win the game today. I’m not satisfied (totally) but want to maintain this,” he added.

Let's take a look at how people are reacting to Iyer's shocking comment where he revealed that the CEO is also involved in picking the playing XI sometimes.

TBH good on Shreyas Iyer to say that coach and CEO have more power than him in team selections.



Why should he take the backlash for the sorry squad KKR assembled?



BTW,all those who thought that Shreyas was evil genius captain after first few matches can maybe pipe down now. — Akash Kumar Jha (@Akashkumarjha14) May 9, 2022

"Coach and at times, CEO is also obviously involved in team selections." - Shreyas Iyer — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) May 9, 2022

Shreyas Iyer is saying CEO is involved in team selection 😳😳😳



Never expected this tbh#KKRvMI — #BazGoBack (@EternalBlizard_) May 9, 2022

Shreyas getting sacked after one season after that comment (CEO involved in team selection)? Surely, it will ruffle a few feathers #IPL2022 #MIvKKR — Anshul Gupta (@oyegupta_) May 9, 2022

KKR vs MI

As far as the match is concerned, Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to field first. Kolkata started their innings on a high note courtesy of some quickfire runs from Venkatesh Iyer. Kolkata, however, found themselves in trouble after they lost multiple wickets in quick succession. Mumbai's fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was in great form last night as he picked up a five-wicket haul. The last four out of five batters for Kolkata were dismissed for a duck. KKR finished their innings at 165/9 in 20 overs.

In the second innings, Mumbai were bowled out for 113 runs as KKR bowlers didn't give the Rohit Sharma-led side enough space to breathe. Ishan Kishan was Mumbai's only batter to score more than 20 runs, scoring 51 off 43 balls. Despite the fact that he lost the game, Bumrah was awarded player of the match.

Image: IPL/BCCI

