Chahal's Wife Dhanashree Teaches Jos Buttler Dance Moves, Gets Surprised By RR Batter

Yuzvendra Chahal's wife, Dhanashree Verma, choreographed a fantastic dance performance of a viral video, wherein she taught her husband and Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Jos Buttler some steps. While RR fans would be disappointed to see their team lose the all-important IPL 2022 final against the Gujarat Titans on Sunday, watching two of their stars attempt a dance could uplift their moods.

Dhanashree Verma teaches some dance moves to Chahal & Buttler

Following the disappointing IPL 2022 final, Dhanashree Verma took to her official Instagram handle and put up several posts of herself alongside her husband Yuzvendra Chahal and fellow Rajasthan Royals teammate Jos Buttler. Chahal hilariously bowed out of the performance early, while Buttler impressed everyone by trying his best to copy the moves.

The trio could be seen having a fun time, with Dhanashree also adding that she would miss the 'serious life discussions' she had with Buttler. She ended her post by stating that while RR did not win the cup, they ended up winning several hearts. Dhanashree interestingly captioned her video post, 'The pink between the Orange & Purple' to highlight the IPL 2022 Orange Cap won by Jos Buttler and the Purple Cap won by her husband Yuzvendra Chahal.

The English batter had an outstanding campaign as he smacked 863 runs in 17 innings that also included a staggering four centuries and four fifties. He got all these runs at a jaw-dropping average of 57.53 and strike rate of 149.05. Meanwhile, the Indian spinner picked up 27 wickets after 17 matches.

IPL 2022 final: GT beat RR to win maiden title

Nobody gave them a chance but Gujarat Titans, bucking all pre-tournament predictions, surprised everyone by lifting the Indian Premier League title in a dream maiden season after a seven-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals in the final here on Sunday.

Gujarat's highly-rated bowling attack, led by skipper Hardik Pandya (3/17) himself, limited a formidable Rajasthan Royals batting unit to 130 for nine after losing the toss.

Shubman Gill and David Miller remained unbeaten on 45 and 32, respectively, to complete an emphatic win for their team.

It should have been a comfortable chase but Rajasthan bowled their hearts out to make it an interesting final. As they showed all season, Gujarat remained calm in tough situations to finish the chase in 18.1 overs.

(Inputs from PTI)