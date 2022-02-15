Charu Sharma Reveals Details On Frantic Entry Into IPL 2022 Auction; 'Get Into A Suit...'

Indian commentator and anchor Charu Sharma was asked to fill in for auctioneer Hugh Edmeades who fell unconscious due to Postural Hypotension leaving the BCCI to look for an immediate alternative. Charu Sharma, in a conversation with ESPNcricinfo, revealed how he received a call and was asked if he could fill in as an auctioneer during the IPL mega auction.

Charu Sharma received a call from Brijesh Patel, the leagues' Chairman, asking him where he was and asking him to quickly come to the ITC Gardenia as after the unfortunate incident. "Just get into a suit and come to the ITC Gardenia. Let's do this," he recalled Brijesh Patel saying.

Charu Sharma usually plays golf on Saturday afternoon but an injury to his shoulder meant he couldn't play and happened to be at home right in time to make it to the auction "I was there about four months ago in early October, and I was going with some friends late at night and I took a toss and hurt my shoulder really badly. It's torn in a couple of places," Sharma told ESPNcricinfo.

"I'm getting it looked at, it's still not ready yet. But if it were ready, I would have been on the golf course on a Saturday afternoon, playing a round of golf with my phone tucked away not to be looked at! But I wasn't. I was home."

How did Charu Sharma make it to IPL 2022 mega auction?

While many wondered if Charu Sharma was always there as a backup, it wasn't the case. The IPL governing council however had to take the risk to bring Charu Sharma in but they also did take the necessary precautions which they could have taken "Well… they had to take a risk," Sharma smiled. "But I'd just come back from Pune, where I was doing the ATP Tour's Tata Open, the only major tennis event that happens in India on the ATP tour [from January 30 to February 6]. And I had to get an RT-PCR to come back to Karnataka. So I was pretty recently tested. But they (the IPL organisers) also did an RT-PCR test. A lady came in a hazmat suit and said, 'RT-PCR'. I said, 'Okay, fair enough'. So they did take precautions. The results would be coming later, but I wasn't hobnobbing with too many people, who were sitting on the tables. And I didn't have symptoms, plus I was recently tested… and I am triple vaccinated." he concluded.