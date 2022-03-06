Chennai Super Kings IPL 2022: Full Schedule, Fixtures, Match Timings, Full Squad & Venues

The Tata IPL 2022 schedule was released on Sunday by the BCCI, with defending and four-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) set to take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. This season the competition will include a total of 70 league matches and four playoff games over a 65 day period.

The fixture list includes 12 double-headers, with the first game set to commence live at 3:30 PM IST and the second match set to begin live at 7:30 PM IST. The addition of two new teams in this season's competition promises to make IPL 2022 the best edition of the tournament in history. Ahead of the new season, here is a look at the full IPL 2022 schedule for CSK.

Chennai Super Kings full IPL 2022 schedule

No Date Match Venue Time (IST) 1 March 26 Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Wankhede Stadium 7:30 PM 2 March 31 Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Brabourne Stadium 7:30 PM 3 April 3 Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Brabourne Stadium 7:30 PM 4 April 9 Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad DY Patil Stadium 3:30 PM 5 April 12 Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore DY Patil Stadium 7:30 PM 6 April 17 Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings MCA Stadium 7:30 PM 7 April 21 Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings DY Patil Stadium 7:30 PM 8 April 25 Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Wankhede Stadium 7:30 PM 9 May 1 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings MCA Stadium 7:30 PM 10 May 4 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings MCA Stadium 7:30 PM 11 May 8 Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals DY Patil Stadium 7:30 PM 12 May 12 Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Wankhede Stadium 7:30 PM 13 May 15 Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Wankhede Stadium 3:30 PM 14 May 20 Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Brabourne Stadium 7:30 PM

CSK full squad

Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Samarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Adam Milne, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, K Bhagath Varma.

BCCI announces full IPL 2022 schedule

BCCI released a media release to announce the full IPL 2022 schedule as seen below:

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule for TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 which will be held in Mumbai and Pune. A total number of 70 league matches and 4 Playoff games will be played in the duration of 65 days. The 15th season will start on 26th March at the Wankhede stadium with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. On 27th March, the league will stage its first double-header starting off with a Day game at Brabourne where the Delhi Capitals will square off against Mumbai Indians. The DY Patil Stadium will host the clash between Punjab Kings & Royal Challengers Bangalore at night. The MCA Stadium in Pune will host its first game on 29th March when Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Rajasthan Royals. In all, 20 matches each will be held at Wankhede Stadium & DY Patil Stadium, 15 matches each at Brabourne and MCA International stadium, Pune. There will be 12 double headers in total with the first match starting at 3:30PM IST. All evening matches will start at 7:30PM IST. The final game of the league stage will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings on 22nd May at the Wankhede Stadium. The schedule for the Playoffs and the TATA IPL 2022 final to be played on 29th May will be announced later.