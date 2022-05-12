David Warner on Wednesday delivered yet another masterclass performance with the bat, helping Delhi Capitals dominate Rajasthan Royals by 8 wickets and also pick up two crucial points. The knock was the Australian cricketer's fifth half-century in the ongoing tournament. En route to the match-winning knock, David Warner also survived some of the luckiest escapes witnessed in IPL 2022.

RR vs DC: David Warner survives after bails failed to get dislodged

With Rajasthan Royals in need of a wicket, Yuzvendra Chahal nearly provided the breakthrough only for luck to favour Warner instead. The incident transpired in the last ball of the 9th over when a sharp leg-spin delivery from Chahal saw David Warner miss the shot through the off-side and the ball brushing his leg-stump as the bails refused to fall off. Besides the leg spinner, even Rajasthan Royals' skipper Sanju Samson and other players on the field were left in a shock. Warner, on the other hand, continued with his match-winning innings.

Following the conclusion of that over, David Warner was seemingly relieved to have escaped the dismissal after being done in by a beauty of a ball from Yuzvendra Chahal, who was seen having a brief chat with the player, evidently telling him how lucky he was to survive that one. The latest incident has once again led to a question mark regarding the weight of the bails that stay intact on top of the stumps with LED lights. These bails are usually heavier than the normal bails and require heavy blows to fall off.

RR vs DC IPL 2022 highlights

Batting first, Rajasthan Royals lost both the openers quite early in the innings, however, Ravichandran Ashwin got the team's innings back on track as he went on to score his maiden half-century in the IPL. Besides Ashwin, left-hander Devdutt Paddikal also made a significant contribution, scoring 48 runs from 30 balls, helping Rajasthan post 160 on board. For Delhi Capitals Chetan Sakariya, Anrich Nortje and Kuldeep Yadav picked up 2 wickets apiece.

Chasing 161 runs to win, DC lost Srikar Bharat in the second ball of the innings. After the first wicket, the Australian duo of Mitchell Marsh and David Warner Kept Delhi in the hunt to chase down the target as the duo not only completed their half-centuries soon but also stitched a match-winning partnership.