Could Mumbai Indians Face Ban Next As Rohit Sharma Seeks To Revive Struggling Fortunes?

We are only past halfway through the league stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 and a series of uncertainties have already panned out in the 24 matches thus far. The ongoing edition has given enough reasons to the legion of bottom-placed Mumbai Indians' fans reasons to worry. As unusual as it seems, two of the finest IPL teams from the past, Mumbai and Chennai Super Kings have been consistently languishing in the bottom of the points table so far in the tournament. While CSK may heave a sigh of relief with their recent win over RCB, Mumbai simply couldn't have gotten off to a more nightmarish start to their IPL campaign.

Once hailed as most dominant and successful franchise with five elusive trophies to its name is now struggling to regain its sparkle. Although the playoff race is yet to usher in, Rohit & Co. must win at least eight of the remaining nine matches to validate its eligibility in the next stage. Are we likely to see a resurrection? No, it maybe too early to say. One swallow doesn’t make a summer.

'Nothing is working well' for Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma

A win percentage of 68.75 saw MI win IPL not a long time ago, while CSK steadily descended to the bottom. After facing a fourth consecutive defeat, 'hitman' Rohit did little to recreate the magic of his opening innings in his fifth match of the season, as he painfully admitted that 'nothing is working well' for the team. A sturdy Kieron Pollard, a skipper in Sharma, a principled run-getter Ishan Kishan, a lethal speedster Jasprit Bumrah, a potent Suryakumar Yadav, a superhuman 'Baby AB' - Mumbai has done it all, played it all, but to no avail.

Suddenly, the wheels seem to have come off and a champion side as this team finds itself in the midst of a calamity. Evidently, the absence of notable players like Quinton de Kock, the Pandyas, James Pattinson, Chris Lynn, and Sherfane Rutherford looks like it has shredded the side's confidence. Will MI manage to stem the rot before it’s too late? Only time can tell.

Mumbai Indians could face ban next?

There is no end to Mumbai's misfortunes as Rohit was slapped with a hefty fine of Rs 24 lakh while the team were fined Rs 6 lakh or 25% of match fee following yet another dismal show against Mayank Agarwal's Punjab. Notably, Mumbai Indians is likely to face a one-match ban if the team fails to maintain the required over-rate for a third time.

Mumbai are still not out of the woods, but a win over Lucknow in its next game, if only, could be a salve to their wounds.

A string of victories will have five-time champions on the hop. That would add more spice to what is already a dubious IPL.