Cricket Experts Can't Make Sense Of RR's 'ridiculous' Ashwin Move; Samson Defends It

The Rajasthan Royals lost their top spot on the IPL 2022 points table after losing to Gujarat Titans in the match played at the DY Patil stadium on Thursday. The Royals lost the match by 37 runs despite a fine half-century by Jos Buttler.

However, the major talking point of the RR vs GT match was RR's decision to promote R Ashwin to bat at number three which did not pay dividends.

IPL 2022: Experts divided over strategy to promote R Ashwin in the batting order

R Ashwin did not make much difference to the scoreboard as he was dismissed for just 8 runs by Titans' Kiwi pacer Lockie Ferguson. The decision to promote Ashwin took everyone by surprise with Ben Cutting and Sanjay Manjrekar debating the tactic used by the Royals which backfired.

Speaking to Espncricinfo, Ben Cutting said, “I was as surprised as everyone else. Not quite sure what the idea was behind it. If they are looking at quick runs, there are other guys who can do just as good if not a better job. They are specialist batsmen (sic) as well. Got 20 overs to think about it, but couldn’t make sense of it.”

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar was upset with the Royals' move to send R Ashwin as a pinch hitter. Sharing his views he said, "Samson was the next guy in. You didn’t like him at No.4, but when you had the option you dropped (Yashasvi) Jaiswal and now you had the option of sending Samson at 3. I can understand the need for sending a pinch-hitter when there are two steady players. With Buttler going hell for leather, it was a bizarre move. There was absolutely no need for it. It was ridiculous.”

Sanju Samson on promoting R Ashwin in the batting order

In the last match against Lucknow, Ashwin was sent in at No. 6 with Rajasthan in trouble at 67 for 4. The veteran cricketer made 28 off 23 before being retired out. This time around though the management backed Ashwin to score runs at No 3, but the move backfired for the Royals. Royals captain Sanju Samson, though, showed confidence on the experienced player.

During the post-match press conference, Samson said, "Ashwin bhai has been doing really well in the top order. If you see the last game, he had a crucial partnership with (Shimron) Hetmyer. We have been using him really well. He batted well against Rashid Khan, using all that experience. I feel that he is a very useful all-rounder. It’s all about using him at the right moment and in the right situations.”