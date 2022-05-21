Last Updated:

Cricket Fans Left Disappointed As Arjun Tendulkar Fails To Play In MI's Last IPL 2022 Game

Cricket fans were left disappointed when Arjun Tendulkar was not named in the playing 11 for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in their final game of the IPL 2022 season.

Indian cricket fans were left disappointed when Arjun Tendulkar was not named in the playing 11 for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in their final game of the IPL 2022 season against the Delhi Capitals (DC). With the 22-year old putting in the hard yards in the nets, several anticipated that he would receive a debut in the team. With him not being selected once again, here is a look at some reactions from the fans.

Fans disappointed as Arjun Tendulkar not named in MI's playing 11

Ravi Shastri wanted Arjun Tendulkar to make debut in IPL 2022

While speaking to ESPNcricinfo in an interview, former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri explained how he wanted Arjun Tendulkar to make his debut by stating, "Why not? I have seen him in the nets. The Tendulkar name is a big name and he has very big boots to fill. But he bowls ‘theek thaak’ (decent), swings the new ball into the batters and is tall so gets the bounce too. So why not? If they have lost 11 matches then why does it matter? If they give Arjun a chance and if he does well in his first match it’s good for the future."

IPL 2022: MI vs DC playing 11

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Markande

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed

IPL 2022: DC facing MI in a must-win game

While the Mumbai Indians do not have anything to lose, having already been knocked out of the IPL 2022 playoff race, the same cannot be said for the Delhi Capitals. If DC are to qualify for the IPL 2022 playoffs, then they would have to defeat MI to move into fourth place, the spot currently occupied by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). A DC win would knock RCB out as their net run rate is far worse than the Rishabh Pant-led side.

