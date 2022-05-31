Cricket Fraternity Lauds BCCI's Big Gesture For Curators And Groundsmen Of IPL 2022

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 concluded on Sunday with Gujarat Titans getting crowned as the champions in their debut season. While the 2022 season of the biggest T20 league finished after over two months of high voltage cricketing action, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a INR 1.25 crore cash award for the ‘Unsung heroes’ of the tournament. BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced the decision awarding the cash prize to the curators and groundsmen of IPL 2022 on Monday on his official Twitter handle.

The news became the talking point for the cricketing world as many big names of the game responded to the development. Announcing the decision, the BCCI secretary took to his official Twitter handle and said, “I'm pleased to announce a prize money of INR 1.25 crores for the men who gave us the best games in #TATAIPL 2022. The unsung heroes - our curators and groundsmen across 6 IPL venues this season”.

I'm pleased to announce a prize money of INR 1.25 crores for the men who gave us the best games in #TATAIPL 2022. The unsung heroes - our curators and groundsmen across 6 IPL venues this season. — Jay Shah (@JayShah) May 30, 2022

We've witnessed some high octane games and I would like thank each one of them for their hardwork.

25 lacs each for CCI, Wankhede, DY Patil and MCA, Pune

12.5 lacs each for Eden and Narendra Modi Stadium — Jay Shah (@JayShah) May 30, 2022

Sourav Ganguly credits curators for working tirelessly for 3 months

At the same time, the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly took to his Twitter handle on Tuesday and said, “It's the end of another great season of IPL .. congratulations to all the teams. Special congratulations to Gujarat titans for winning the trophy..Thank you to MCA, Maharashtra, CAB,GCA for being hosts to the fans who make this game special in India,.To the fans who make this game special in India. To the bcci staff, venue managers, curators, and all those who have worked tirelessly for 3 months ..Thank u to all ..@bcci @IPL”.

It's the end of another great season of IPL .. congratulations to all the teams .Special congratulations to Gujarat titans for winning the trophy..Thank you to MCA, Maharashtra,CAB,GCA for being https://t.co/rgWgUwkjSr the fans who make this game special in India, — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) May 31, 2022

To the bcci staff,venue managers,curators,and all those who have worked tirelessly for 3 months ..Thank u to all ..@bcci @IPL — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) May 31, 2022

Harsha Bhogle and Kevin Pietersen heap praises on BCCI

Responding to the news, popular cricket pundit, Harsha Bhogle said, “Indian cricket, for all the criticism it gets, does a lot of things right. Very impressed at the fact that curators and ground staff were given a bonus after the IPL. They were brilliant. And that reps of differently-abled cricket were invited to the IPL final,” Bhogle said. In a second tweet, Bhogle mentioned that the venue management team of IPL 2022 was very young and professional, which made him full of admiration.

Indian cricket, for all the criticism it gets, does a lot of things right. Very impressed at the fact that curators and ground staff were given a bonus after the IPL. They were brilliant. And that reps of differently abled cricket were invited to the IPL final. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 31, 2022

I also saw the venue management team closely at this year's IPL. Young and very professional. I was full of admiration. They ensured that it was a very efficiently run tournament. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 31, 2022

Meanwhile, former English cricketer Kevin Pietersen, who also essayed the role of a commentator in the tournament replied to Bhogle and said the people who take care of everyone at the hotels should also be credited for the successful tournament. “Unsung heroes. I love them all! What about everyone that looked after us at the hotel? Special people!,” Pietersen wrote on Twitter. He also replied to Jay Shah’s tweet and said, “How brilliant, Jay! Fantastic!”.

Unsung heroes. I love them all! What about everyone that looked after us at the hotel? Special people! ❤️ — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) May 31, 2022

Amit Mishra and Ajinkya Rahane shed their thoughts

Veteran India wrist spinner Amit Mishra also revealed his thoughts and praised the gesture by BCCI. “Without the services of these unsung heroes no match, series or tournament is possible,” he said. The BCCI secretary’s tweet also received a reply from Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane, who said, “This is great @JayShah Bhai. Well done”.

Really great gesture by @bcci & Sh. @jayshah. Without the services of these unsung heroes no match, series or tournament is possible. 🙏 https://t.co/HNCdMakNIs — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) May 30, 2022

This is great @JayShah Bhai. Well done 👏🏻 — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) May 31, 2022

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI)