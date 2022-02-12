Cricket Fraternity Reacts To Suresh Raina Going Unsold At Auction; 'One Of IPL Greats'

Much to the shock of cricket enthusiasts, Indian batter Suresh Raina, who is popularly known as Mr IPL, went unsold on Day 1 of the ongoing IPL mega auction on Friday. Raina, who was part of the 'Capped Batsmen' category, did not get a single bid at the auction as no team showed interest in the 35-year-old cricketer. Raina's base price was Rs. 2 crore. Until 2021, Raina was part of the Chennai Super Kings franchise and was also one of the side's key players after MS Dhoni. Raina will now be up for grabs in the accelerated set on Day 2 of the mega auction.

After Raina was not picked by any franchise on Day 1, notable personalities from the cricket fraternity turned to social media to react to the development. Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh was amongst those who responded to Raina not being picked by any team at the auction. Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle also reacted to the news, saying that it reflects the "changing times".

Changing times. One of the greats of the IPL, Suresh Raina goes unsold. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 12, 2022

Sad not to see a single bid for Mr IPL @ImRaina in the first round.. @IPL #AuctionDay #IPLMegaAuction2022 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 12, 2022

South Africa's David Miller and Australia's Steve Smith have also gone unsold at the mega auction on Day 1. Both players belonged to the same category of 'Capped Batsmen' as Raina. Meanwhile, Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan went unsold under the 'Capped All-rounders' category.

IPL 2022 Auction: Players sold so far

Marquee Set

1. Shikhar Dhawan - 825 lakhs (Punjab Kings)

2. Ravi Ashwin - 500 lakhs (Rajasthan Royals)

3. Pat Cummins - 725 lakhs (Kolkata Knight Riders)

4. Kagiso Rabada - 925 lakhs (Punjab Kings)

5. Trent Boult - 800 lakhs (Rajasthan Royals)

6. Shreyas Iyer - 1225 (Kolkata Knight Riders)

7. Mohammed Shami - 625 lakhs (Gujarat Titans)

8. Faf du Plessis - 725 lakhs (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

9. Quinton de Kock - 675 lakhs (Lucknow Super Giants)

10. David Warner - 625 lakhs (Delhi Capitals)

Set 2 - Capped Batsmen

1. Manish Pandey - 460 lakhs (Lucknow Super Giants)

2. Shimron Hetmyer - 850 lakhs (Rajasthan Royals)

3. Robin Uthappa - 200 lakhs (Chennai Super Kings)

4. Jason Roy - 200 lakhs (Gujarat Titans)

5. Devdutt Padikkal - 775 lakhs (Rajasthan Royals)

Set 3 - Capped All-rounders

1. Dwayne Bravo - 440 lakhs (Chennai Super Kings)

2. Nitish Rana - 800 lakhs (Kolkata Knight Riders)

3. Jason Holder - 875 lakhs (Lucknow Super Giants)

4. Harshal Patel - 1075 lakhs (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

5. Deepak Hooda - 575 lakhs (Lucknow Super Giants)

Image: PTI/AP

