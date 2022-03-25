Cricket World Reacts As Dhoni Hands Over Reins To Jadeja: 'Baapu Time Is Right For You'

MS Dhoni will no longer be the leader but part of the Chennai Super Kings team after passing on the baton of the team to Ravindra Jadeja. Known as the skipper with' Midas Touch', MS Dhoni dropped the bombshell of resigning from captaincy on Thursday just two days before the CSK vs KKR opening match on Saturday, March 26. Following the blockbuster announcement ahead of IPL 2022 opening match, fans flooded social media with messages.

IPL 2022: Former cricketers react to MS Dhoni stepping down from CSK captaincy

One of the great stories of the brand that is Indian Premier League. Thala Dhoni and Chennai will remain a connection like very few. Chennai was fortunate to have a leader like him and the support and love he has got from owners and the city has been unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/aQ4JUbDLcs — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 24, 2022

Timing has always been the key for MS. Well done on your leadership and mind blowing results over the years for CSK. Would like to see him finish on a high. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 24, 2022

Baapu time is right for you. Go well on your new responsibility @imjadeja — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 24, 2022

#MSDhoni quits as captain never in a million years did i think it was possible! What a leader @msdhoni has been and what a legacy he leaves for @imjadeja to carry the baton of the best team in the Ipl by a mile @ChennaiIPL! — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) March 24, 2022

MS Dhoni leaving CSK captaincy and continuing as a player: #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/auPPAtvxM3 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 24, 2022

Ravindra Jadeja's thoughts on being handed CSK captaincy

Following the announcement of MS Dhoni handing over Ravindra Jadeja the captaincy, CSK shared a video in which Ravindra Jadeja, can be heard sharing his first thoughts on taking up captaincy on their official social media channels. The 33-year old said, "Feeling good but at the same time I need to fill in big boots. Like Mahi bhai has already set a big legacy and we need to carry it forward, so hopefully, I will. And I don't need to worry too much because he's here and whatever question I need to ask, I'll definitely go to him.

MS Dhoni captaincy stats

IPL 2022 will only be the second IPL season wherein MS Dhoni would not be seen leading a team. As a skipper, MS Dhoni has led the Chennai Super Kings side in 204 games, having won 121 matches and losing 82. The player is also the second most successful captain in the history of the league having led his team to four IPL titles in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021, respectively. He also led the CSK side to two titles in 2010 and 2014 in the now-defunct Champions League Twenty20.

CSK group in IPL 2022 and full squad

CSK will begin their title defence against the Kolkata Knight Riders on March 26 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in a repeat of the 2021 final. The four-time champions are placed in Group B and will take on their fellow group members Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Gujarat Giants two times each.

Ravindra Jadeja (Captain), MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, Shivam Dube, Mahesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Samarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Adam Milne, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, K Bhagath Varma.