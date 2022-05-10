Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Jasprit Bumrah produced a sensational performance against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match No. 56 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday. The right-arm speedster from Gujarat wreaked havoc on Kolkata's batting line-up to pick his first five-wicket haul of the IPL. Bumrah registered an impressive bowling figure of 5-10 in four overs as he picked some crucial wickets, including the likes of Andre Russell and Nitish Rana.

Several people turned to social media to heap praise on Bumrah for his incredible performance in last night's game. Bumrah's wife Sanjana Ganesan, India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, former India coach Ravi Shastri, ex-England cricketer Graeme Swann, Yuvraj Singh, and Harbhajan Singh were amongst those who took to their official Twitter handles to laud the 28-year-old for his fiery spell. Here's how the online world reacted to Bumrah's five-wicket haul.

Holy moly! My husband is 🔥🔥🔥 — Sanjana Ganesan (@SanjanaGanesan) May 9, 2022

Jasprit Bumrah bowling like a man inspired tonight #TATAIPL2022 — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) May 9, 2022

Sorry what were you saying about @Jaspritbumrah93 🤷🏻‍♂️? 😁 form is temporary class is forever 💪 jassi jaisa koi nahi #matchwinner #MIvsKKR #IPL2022 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 9, 2022

KKR vs MI

Despite Bumrah's amazing performance in the game, Mumbai Indians lost to Kolkata Knight Rider by a massive margin of 52 runs. The Rohit Sharma-led side won the toss and elected to field first at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Batting first, the Knight Riders scored 165/9 in 20 overs courtesy of a couple of 40-plus knocks from Venkatesh Iyer and Nitish Rana.

Ajinkya Rahane and Rinku Singh also contributed before Bumrah demolished KKR's batting line-up. Four out of the last five batters for KKR were dismissed for a duck.

Kumar Kartikeya also produced a decent bowling spell as he picked two wickets for 32 runs in the three overs that he bowled. Daniel Sams and Murugan Ashwin scalped one wicket each. In reply, KKR managed to bowl Mumbai out for just 113 runs. Mumbai suffered yet another collapse after their top order fell early to a fiery spell from Tim Southee and Andre Russell in the powerplay. Pat Cummins finished the job for KKR as he quickly removed the tailenders.

Ishan Kishan was the only batter for Mumbai to cross the 20-run mark as he scored 51 off 43 balls. Bumrah was named the player of the match despite ending the game on the losing side.

