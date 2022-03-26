CSK Batting Coach Explains How Dhoni's Guidance Will Help Jadeja Perform Well As Captain

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batting coach Michael Hussey has no doubt that legendary Indian captain MS Dhoni's guidance will help new team skipper Ravindra Jadeja to perform well as the new leader of the side. The former Australian batter added that such a transition was bound to happen at some point and that the guidance of the senior players in helping Jadeja would go a long way in helping the team get the results they desire.

While speaking via CSK's official YouTube channel, Michael Hussey said, "It’s amazing. We all knew it was going to happen at some stage. For Jaddu, it would be very good to have MS there. Just to help him in his first year as captain. Just to guide him and give some advice along the way. It’s going to be exciting for Jaddu as well."

The 46-year old added, "He’s been with this team for a long time. He’s excited about the opportunity and I am sure he will do a very good job. The good thing is that he is going to have some excellent people with a lot of experience around him to help along the way."

With Dhoni having handed over the baton to Jadeja just two days before CSK's first match of the IPL 2022 season, the team has extremely little time to sort out their team composition. However, Hussey is confident that the addition of players like Devon Conway will help the team kickstart their innings on a positive note as they have last season's top scorer Ruturaj Gaikwad at the other end.

"Looking forward to watching Devon Conway in action. His first time in India, first time at the IPL. He’s very excited and looks like a fantastic young player. Hoping that he can have a great season and forge a partnership with Rutu (Ruturaj Gaikwad) at the top," the Australian batter added.

CSK is all set to kickstart their IPL 2022 campaign against the Kolkata Knight Riders on March 26, with the game scheduled to commence live at 7:30 PM IST. Hussey also acknowledged that KKR had some fantastic players in the side as they have some outstanding Indian batters such as captain Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, amongst others.

"KKR have got some world-class players, some great spinners in there. They have got the dangerous Andre Russell, they have got some great Indian batsmen as well. So, it is going to be a tough match. But all the games are going to be tough. We just have to make sure that our game is in good working order and hopefully we can execute our skills very well on the day," explained Hussey.