CSK Break The Bank For Deepak Chahar, Becomes Most Expensive Indian Bowler In IPL History

Chennai Super Kings emerged as the highest bidder for Team India all-rounder Deepak Chahar in the ongoing Indian Premier League(IPL) 2022 mega auction as they purchased him for a whopping amount of Rs 14 crore. Chahar received a massive pay raise to stay back with CSK, as the team entered the bidding late, but successfully signed him into the franchise. In the process, Chahar also became the most expensive Indian bowler in IPL auction history, ahead of players like Ravindra Jadeja and Jaydev Unadkat. Meanwhile, the 29-year-old cricketer also became the second most expensive player on Day 1 of the IPL 2022 auction, following MI’s bid to rope in Ishan Kishan for INR 15.25 crore.

Chahar's association with CSK

Chahar was purchased by CSK in the 2018 mega auction after he made his IPL debut under MS Dhoni’s captaincy for the now-defunct Rising Pune Super Giants team. While he failed to take wickets for Pune in the first two seasons of his IPL career, he became a superstar in the CSK outfit since the 2018 edition of the tournament. After joining the side, Chahar contributed with 10 wickets in IPL 2018, before picking up 22 wickets in the next edition. He added 12 wickets to his tally for CSK while returning with a total of 14 wickets for the franchise in the title-winning 2021 season.

How did the CSK fans react to signing Chahar?

After shining for CSK in the biggest T20 league of the world, Chahar made his international debut for India in 2018. Since then, the bowling all-rounder has donned the Blue jersey in 17 T20I matches, while returning with an impressive 23 wickets. He has also played seven ODI matches for India and scored 179 runs with the ball while dismissing batters on 10 occasions with the ball.

Deepak Chahar's all-round performance in IND vs WI 3rd ODI does wonders

He played for India in the third ODI against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium on February 11, a day before the auctions began, and certainly left a mark on everyone’s mind. In the 3rd ODI, Chahar played a crucial knock of 38 runs off 38 balls with two sixes & four fours, helping India to score 265 runs in the first innings. He also contributed with the bowling figures of 2/41 in eight overs in the second innings and helped India to restrict the Caribbean side at 169/10 in 37.1 overs. Alongside Chahar and Ishan, Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Harshal Patel, and Prasidh Krishna are some of the other players who went for big bucks in the mega auction.

