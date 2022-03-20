CSK Coach Fleming Names Three 'very Skilful' Stars Who Came For Cheap In IPL 2022 Auction

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming is ready to guide the franchise in the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which begins with the opening clash between Chennai and Kolkata Knight Riders on March 26. CSK is gearing up for the upcoming edition and also to defend the title after adding some interesting names into their squad during the IPL 2022 mega auction. Meanwhile, speaking about the auction during CSK’s ongoing training camp in Surat, head coach Fleming revealed that the franchise acquired three of the very skilful talents for cheap prices in the auction.

“Well, they came cheap so it was good. They are all very skilful players. Devon Conway has had a great couple of years internationally. Mitch has been a stalwart for us. And in Adam Milne, we have got a bit of pace. So all three of them have great credentials and a good skill set for us,” Fleming said as per Hindustan Times. It is pertinent to mention that Kiwi batter Conway joined the team for INR 1 crore and Milne alongside Mitchell Santner for an amount of 1.9 crores each.

Stephen Fleming on CSK's new joinees

Admitting that the franchisee failed to buy back star players like Faf du Plessis and Shardul Thakur, Fleming went on to add that the team is happy with the auction. “We are really happy it went according to plan. We lost a couple of players which we are a bit sad about but we have gained some real talent. We've got, this year, some good blend of experience and youth. So we're really excited about the way the auction went down,” the CSK head coach added.

Earlier in November, CSK announced Ravindra Jadeja(16 crores), MS Dhoni(12 crores), Moeen Ali(8 crores), and Ruturaj Gaikwad(6 crores) as their four retentions. Allrounder Deepak Chahar was the most expensive buy for CSK in the auction, as he received the highest bid of 14 crores. However, his participation in the tournament is under doubt because of the injury he suffered while playing for Team India.

CSK Squad for IPL 2022: MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayadu, Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitch Santner, Adam Milne, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, Bhagath Varma

Image: Instagram/iplt20.com/BCCI