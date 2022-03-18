CSK Share Brilliant Clip Of Dhoni's Rousing Training Entry As Crowd Goes Berserk; Watch

Legendary Indian skipper MS Dhoni is arguably the most loved cricketer in the cricket community as he is adored by cricket lovers for his many memorable outings for Team India as well as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

He always gets a rousing welcome whenever he walks out to bat, no matter what situation of the game the team finds itself in. One such instance was witnessed ahead of the IPL 2019 season, when MS Dhoni received a mammoth welcome at the Chepauk stadium despite the fact that it was not even a match day. It was an open training session and the 'knowledgeable Chennai crowd' gave its CSK hero a rousing welcome as he walked onto the field.

Meanwhile, CSK took to their official Instagram handle on Thursday and re-shared a video from three years ago, when the crowd at the Chepauk went berserk on getting the sight of the legendary cricketer.

In the video shared by CSK, Dhoni can be seen walking down to the pitch with his bat and batting kit, while the crowd erupts into cheers. Re-sharing the video from 2019, CSK captioned it saying, “Butterflies in the stomach.! Lion’sPOV!”.

Watch the video shared by CSK:

CSK to begin IPL 2022 campaign on March 26

MS Dhoni led CSK to their fourth IPL title by winning the 2021 edition of the tournament, which made the Chennai-based team the second-most successful team of IPL following Mumbai Indians (5 trophies). He will lead the team in the opening game of the upcoming 2022 edition of the tournament, in a bid to become a five-time champion. CSK will be up against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the first match of IPL 2022, scheduled to be played on March 26.

It should also be mentioned that Dhoni was the second retention by the franchise for the IPL 2022, while Ravindra Jadeja was the first retention. The franchise bought back veterans including the likes of Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, and Ambati Rayudu in the IPL 2022 auction. At the same time, Deepak Chahar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Chris Jordan, Devon Conway and Shivam Dube were some of the big names to join the team at the auction.

CSK full squad for IPL 2022: MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayadu, Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitch Santner, Adam Milne, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, Bhagath Varma

(Instagram Image: @chennaiipl)