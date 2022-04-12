CSK Top Buy Deepak Chahar's IPL Return In Jeopardy With Another Injury During Rehab

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have been handed a further setback in their IPL 2022 campaign, with fast-bowling all-rounder Deepak Chahar suffering yet another injury that could keep him out for the entire season. Chahar, who was expected to miss the first half of the IPL owing to a quadriceps injury, has now sustained a back injury while undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and is expected to miss the entire season for CSK. The seriousness of the injury is uncertain, according to ESPNcricinfo, because the BCCI has not yet provided a report to the CSK.

Chahar had suffered a quadricep injury while playing a T20I series against the West Indies in February. Since then, the 29-year-old has been recuperating at the NCA and was set to return to the IPL later this month. However, a back issue has now put his chances of returning to the IPL in jeopardy.

CSK in trouble?

Chahar has been a key element of the CSK setup for the past few years due to his ability to bowl in both the powerplay and slog overs. Down the order, he can also make some useful runs with the bat. CSK's IPL campaign could be further derailed as a result of this, given the team is already in difficulty with zero victories in their first four games. CSK has failed to win a game this season.

Chahar was one of the most expensive players to be sold at this year's mega auction. Chennai Super Kings drained a hefty amount to reacquire the services of Chahar despite being well aware of his injury. This shows the kind of impact Chahar can have with his game. The young swing bowler bagged a contract worth Rs. 14 crore at the IPL 2022 mega auction, becoming Chennai's most expensive buy ever in the IPL auction.

CSK are currently using the likes of Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Mukesh Chaudhary, Tushar Deshpande, Dwaine Pretorious, and Dwayne Bravo as their new-ball bowlers. CSK also have KM Asif and Rajvardhan Hangargekar in their squad to fill the shoes of Chahar. However, the difference is that some of these players are just not as effective as Chahar in the powerplay.

