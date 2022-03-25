CSK Veteran Dwayne Bravo Pays Tribute To Ex-captain MS Dhoni: 'Your Legacy Will Live On'

After MS Dhoni stood down as captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Thursday, West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo took to his Instagram handle to post an emotional tribute for his long-time IPL skipper. Bravo shared a photo of himself with Dhoni, thanking the 41-year-old for his achievements as CSK captain throughout the years. Bravo went on to added that Dhoni's legacy as captain "will carry on forever."

Bravo also mentioned CSK's newly-appointed captain Ravindra Jadeja in his post, congratulating him for his promotion. Bravo said Chennai Super Kings couldn't have asked for a better person to succeed Dhoni.

"Thank You for everything @mahi7781 your legacy will live on forever!! #Brother @chennaiipl couldn’t ask for a better person to take over @ravindra.jadeja congratulations! it’s your time Sir!! #NumberOne," Bravo wrote in his post.

In an official statement on Thursday, CSK announced that Dhoni has handed over the captaincy to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who has been an integral part of the franchise for a long time. CSK added that Dhoni will continue to represent the franchise as a regular player in the 2022 season and beyond. With this, Jadeja has become only the third player to captain CSK after Dhoni and Suresh Raina.

In Dhoni's 12 years as CSK captain, the veteran cricketer has led the team to four IPL victories and two Champions League T20 triumphs. CSK has reached the IPL finals a record nine times in 12 seasons under Dhoni's leadership. MS Dhoni has captained the Chennai Super Kings in 204 games, winning 121 and losing 82 of them. Dhoni remains the second-most successful captain in the history of the cash-rich league after Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma.

IPL 2022

CSK will kick off the IPL 2022 season with a blockbuster clash against last year's runners-up Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday, March 26. It will be the first time Ravindra Jadeja will be seen leading the franchise with Dhoni playing under him.

Chennai Super Kings: 1. Ruturaj Gaikwad, 2. Moeen Ali, 3. MS Dhoni, 4. Ravindra Jadeja, 5. Dwayne Bravo, 6. Robin Uthappa, 7. Ambati Rayudu, 8. Deepak Chahar, 9. KM Asif, 10. Tushar Deshpande, 11. Shivam Dube, 12. Maheesh Theekshana, 13. Rajvardhan Hangargekar, 14. Simarjeet Singh, 15. Devon Conway, 16. Dwaine Pretorius, 17. Mitchell Santner, 18. Adam Milne, 19. Subhranshu Senapati, 20. Mukesh Choudhary, 21. Prashant Solanki, 22. C Hari Nishaanth, 23. N Jagadeesan, 24. Chris Jordan, 25. K Bhagath Varma.

