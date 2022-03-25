Last Updated:

CSK Vs KKR: Amul Topical Pays Homage As Chennai Kickstarts New Era Under Ravindra Jadeja

MS Dhoni, the former India skipper, stepped down as captain of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Thursday, handing the reins of the franchise to Ravindra Jadeja.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
jadeja, amul pays tribute to jadeja, ms dhoni, csk captaincy, csk vs kkr, ravindra jadeja, chennai super kings vs kolkata knight riders, ipl 2022, ipl

Image: IPL/Twitter/Amul_Coop/Koo


MS Dhoni, the former India skipper, stepped down as captain of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Thursday, handing the reins of the franchise to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Since the decision was made public, fans, pundits, and critics from all around the world have flocked on social media to wish Jadeja well as he embarks on a new path with CSK in the IPL 2022. Jadeja will captain CSK against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2022 opener on Saturday for the first time.

Amongst those who extended their best wishes to Jadeja was the Indian dairy brand Amul, which dedicated a doodle to mark the start of a new era for CSK under the leadership of the 33-year-old player. Amul shared a doodle on the Koo app with the caption, "Chennai's New Superking!", a homage to Jadeja. "#Amul Topical: Defending champs CSK take the field today with a new captain in Ravindra Jadeja!," the tweet read.   

Jadeja's IPL career

Jadeja is one of the tournament's few players who have competed in every season of the lucrative league. In his IPL career, Jadeja has appeared in 200 games and taken 127 wickets at an average of 30.05. He has also amassed 2,386 runs in the IPL since 2008 at an average of 27.11 and with a strike rate of 128.07. 

READ | 'Jadeja told me MS Dhoni indicated his intention to retire after IPL 2021': CSK CEO

From 2008 to 2011, Jadeja played for the Rajasthan Royals and Kochi Tuskers before joining Chennai for an eye-popping price of Rs. 9.8 crore, the highest in the year's auction. When CSK was suspended because of its owners' alleged involvement in an IPL betting case, Jadeja played for Gujarat Lions for two seasons. With CSK's reinstatement in 2018, Jadeja, along with other core players, returned to the team.

READ | CSK vs KKR Dream11 prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI news, fantasy tips and pitch report

Chennai Super Kings: 1. Ruturaj Gaikwad, 2. Moeen Ali, 3. MS Dhoni, 4. Ravindra Jadeja, 5. Dwayne Bravo, 6. Robin Uthappa, 7. Ambati Rayudu, 8. Deepak Chahar, 9. KM Asif 10. Tushar Deshpande, 11. Shivam Dube, 12. Maheesh Theekshana, 13. Rajvardhan Hangargekar, 14. Simarjeet Singh, 15. Devon Conway, 16. Dwaine Pretorius, 17. Mitchell Santner, 18. Adam Milne, 19. Subhranshu Senapati, 20. Mukesh Choudhary, 21. Prashant Solanki, 22. C Hari Nishaanth, 23. N Jagadeesan, 24. Chris Jordan, 25. K Bhagath Varma. 

READ | CSK vs KKR live streaming: When and where to watch IPL 2022 season opener online?

Image: IPL, Twitter/@Amul_Coop/Koo

READ | CSK vs KKR Preview, IPL 2022: Will Jadeja-led Chennai extend winning run vs Kolkata?
Tags: jadeja, amul pays tribute to jadeja, ms dhoni
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND