CSK Vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Fantasy Tips And Pitch Report

Following the last season's epic showdown, the Chennai Super Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders are set for a rematch in the Indian Premier League 2022. The CSK vs KKR IPL 2022 match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, March 26.

While CSK is aiming to retain the IPL trophy which they won last season, KKR are in the hunt for their third. With both teams having new captains in the form of Ravindra Jadeja for CSK and Shreyas Iyer for KKR, we take a look at the CSK vs KKR Dream 11 prediction, CSK vs KKR playing XI and other details.

CSK vs KKR Dream 11 prediction

Wicketkeeper: MS Dhoni

Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Shreyas Iyer (c), Venkatesh Iyer

All-rounders: Andre Russell (vc), Dwayne Bravo

Bowlers: Mitchell Santner, Chris Jordan, Varun Chakravarthy, Umesh Yadav

IPL 2022: CSK vs KKR pitch report

The pitch is a batting paradise with teams batting second winning the majority of the evening matches due to dew settling in. However, considering it's only March, Mumbai traditionally doesn't witness dew. Hence, toss shouldn't be a huge factor in deciding the outcome of this game.

Fast bowlers have grabbed 73% of the total wickets in the last 20 matches. The pitch which will be made of red soil is likely to hold up until the end of the match. CSK hold an edge over KKR in this IPL 2022 fixture, having beaten them in the last fixture at the same venue. In the previous fixture, CSK emerged victorious in the high scoring encounter by 18 runs.

IPL 2022: CSK vs KKR fantasy tips

Ruturaj Gaikwad: The opening batsman was the orange cap holder of the previous edition and will hope to repeat the feat with the bat this year as well. The Maharashtra cricketer was in smashing form in the Vijay Hazare trophy, scoring 4 hundreds in the tournament, which earned a national call-up.

Ravindra Jadeja: The all-rounder, besides playing the role of the finisher, will have the added responsibility of leading the team in IPL 2022. Looking back at his career, the left-hander, to date, has smashed 2389 runs and also picked up 127 wickets in his 200-match IPL career. He should be the first pick on the list

Shreyas Iyer: The Mumbai cricketer played for Delhi Capitals until last season and in IPL 2022 he will be leading the KKR team this season. By bringing in Iyer, the two-time IPL champions have a solid middle-order batter and a capable leader. To date, Iyer has scored 2375 runs in his 87 matches.

Andre Russell: The West Indies power hitter will love to bat on the Wankhede deck which suits the batters. He is capable of turning the match all by himself with his big-hitting abilities. Russell will have an important role to play for KKR this season in terms of scoring runs at the death. So far, the West Indian has scored 1700 runs and also grabbed 72 wickets in his 87 IPL matches.

CSK vs KKR playing XI

CSK probable playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (c), Robin Uthappa, MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Chris Jordan, Tushar Deshpande

KKR probable playing XI: Shreyas Iyer (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Mohammad Nabi, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sam Billings (wk), Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy, Umesh Yadav.