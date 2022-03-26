CSK Vs KKR Highlights, IPL 2022: KKR Kickstart Campaign With Emphatic Six-wicket Win

Speaking to Harsha Bhogle during the innings break, Umesh Yadav revealed his views of the Wankhede Stadium's pitch. "I think the wicket if fresh, otherwise it is like always at the Wankhede. The wicket has bounce in it and the new ball is swinging so it is offering plenty of help for the fast bowlers and even for the spinners," Umesh explained.

Speaking about his individual performance, considering the fact that he didn't play as many matches in the last few seasons, Umesh said, "Definitely, last year I didn't play any match and before that season I played only two matches. So, its always a nice feeling to play and perform well for the team".