Last Updated:

CSK Vs KKR Highlights, IPL 2022: KKR Kickstart Campaign With Emphatic Six-wicket Win

The IPL 2022 season will begin with the reigning champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) taking on last season's finalists Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Follow Republic World for all the live updates, scores and any other match moments from the game. Minute to minute updates will be provided for the same.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
IPL 2022: CSK vs KKR

Image: Twitter@IPL/BCCI

pointer
23:23 IST, March 26th 2022
CSK vs KKR: Umesh Yadav wins player of the match in IPL 2022 season opener

Umesh Yadav was named the player of the match in the IPL 2022 season opener after he finished with figures of 2/20 in his four overs.

pointer
23:16 IST, March 26th 2022
CSK vs KKR: Ravindra Jadeja gives his outlook after losing his first match as CSK captain

After suffering defeat in his first match as the captain of the Chennai Super Kings, Ravindra Jadeja said, "Dew will be the vital part in this edition. If you win the toss, you will look to bowl first. The wicket was a little damp in the first 6-7 overs and then it came on nicely in the back end of the innings. We were trying to take the game deep. Everybody bowled well given the dew. Bravo bowled very well."

pointer
23:03 IST, March 26th 2022
CSK vs KKR: KKR kickstart IPL 2022 campaign with a win with nine balls to spare

KKR registered an emphatic six-wicket win against CSK with nine balls to spare. Captain Shreyas Iyer led from the front as he guided his team over the line by scoring 20 runs off 19 deliveries. 

pointer
22:58 IST, March 26th 2022
CSK vs KKR: Dwayne Bravo picks up his third wicket by dismissing Sam Billings

Dwayne Bravo's outstanding day with the ball continued as he picked up his third wicket by dismissing Sam Billings. However, with KKR just requiring 6 runs to win from two overs, his outstanding efforts may go in vain.

pointer
22:52 IST, March 26th 2022
CSK vs KKR: Sam Billings smacks Ravindra Jadeja for a huge six

KKR further exerted their control over the match, with Sam Billings smacking a huge six off CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja's bowling. With three overs remaining, KKR just require 10 runs to win.

pointer
22:46 IST, March 26th 2022
Dwayne Bravo one wicket away from matching Lasith Malinga's record of most IPL wickets

Following his two wickets in the CSK vs KKR game, West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo with 169 wickets is just one wicket away from matching Lasith Malinga's IPL record of 170 wickets.

pointer
22:42 IST, March 26th 2022
IPL 2022: Dwayne Bravo seems to be enjoying his return despite CSK's woes

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo picked up two wickets from his first two overs as he dismissed Venkatesh Iyer and Nitish Rana. Following both the wickets, he was seen celebrating in his typical fashion.

 

pointer
22:33 IST, March 26th 2022
CSK vs KKR: In-form Ajinkya Rahane dismissed by Mitchell Santner

In-form Ajinkya Rahane was dismissed by Mitchell Santner to prevent the KKR opener from getting to what would have been a well-deserved half-century. Rahane was dismissed for 44 runs off just 34 balls.

pointer
22:15 IST, March 26th 2022
CSK vs KKR: Dwayne Bravo picks up his second as Nitish Rana is dismissed

Dwayne Bravo seemed to be the only CSK bowler that was in some form as he picked up his second wicket of the day by dismissing Nitish Rana. Rana was dismissed for 21 runs off 17 deliveries, with KKR at 76/2 after 10 overs. KKR captain Shreyas Iyer is the new batter that walks out to bat.

pointer
22:06 IST, March 26th 2022
CSK vs KKR: Dwayne Bravo picks up CSK's first wicket

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo found a way through KKR's resilient batting as he picked up the wicket of opener Venkatesh Iyer who had put up an opening partnership of 43 runs alongside Ajinkya Rahane.

pointer
22:06 IST, March 26th 2022
CSK vs KKR: Ajinkya Rahane continues to decimate CSK bowlers

Kolkata Knight Riders opener Ajinkya Rahane has looked in outstanding touch as he attacked the bowlers throughout the powerplay. At the end of 6 overs, KKR's score is 43/0.

pointer
21:50 IST, March 26th 2022
CSK vs KKR: Ajinkya Rahane smacks Adam Milne for an outstanding boundary

Kolkata Knight Riders' new opener Ajinkya Rahane looked in good touch as he smacked Chennai Super Kings for a fantastic four by hitting the ball back over the bowler's head. After four overs, KKR's score is 25/0.

pointer
21:46 IST, March 26th 2022
CSK vs KKR: Fans praise MS Dhoni for huge fifty; say 'Thala is back'

Several fans took to Twitter to praise MS Dhoni for his significant fifty run contribution that helped CSK set a target of 132 runs.

 

pointer
21:35 IST, March 26th 2022
CSK vs KKR: Ajinkya Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer open batting for Kolkata Knight Riders

Ajinkya Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer opened the batting for KKR as they look to chase a target of 132 runs in 20 overs to win the IPL 2022 season opener.

pointer
21:27 IST, March 26th 2022
CSK vs KKR: Umesh Yadav sheds his thoughts on the Wankhede wicket

Speaking to Harsha Bhogle during the innings break, Umesh Yadav revealed his views of the Wankhede Stadium's pitch. "I think the wicket if fresh, otherwise it is like always at the Wankhede. The wicket has bounce in it and the new ball is swinging so it is offering plenty of help for the fast bowlers and even for the spinners," Umesh explained. 

Speaking about his individual performance, considering the fact that he didn't play as many matches in the last few seasons, Umesh said, "Definitely, last year I didn't play any match and before that season I played only two matches. So, its always a nice feeling to play and perform well for the team".

pointer
21:16 IST, March 26th 2022
CSK vs KKR: MS Dhoni's fifty helps Chennai Super Kings end innings on a high

After initial struggles with the bat with several batters getting dismissed, MS Dhoni's quickfire fifty helped the Chennai Super Kings end their innings on a high. Dhoni's fifty came off just 38 deliveries as CSK ended with 131 runs on the board in their 20 overs.

 

pointer
21:12 IST, March 26th 2022
CSK vs KKR: MS Dhoni seems to have rediscovered his form as he smacks a huge six

Former CSK captain MS Dhoni smacked a huge six off Shivam Mavi's bowling after the KKR bowler bowled a full toss. As a result of the six, Dhoni helped CSK's score to increase to 113/5 after 19 overs.

pointer
21:12 IST, March 26th 2022
IPL 2022: Wankhede crowd gives warm reception to former CSK captain MS Dhoni

As seen in the tweet below, legendary Indian captain MS Dhoni was given a warm reception by the Wankhede crowd as he walked onto the field for the IPL 2022 season opener.

 

pointer
21:12 IST, March 26th 2022
CSK vs KKR: MS Dhoni seems to have rediscovered his form as he smacks a huge six

Former CSK captain MS Dhoni smacked a huge six off Shivam Mavi's bowling after the KKR bowler bowled a full toss. As a result of the six, Dhoni helped CSK's score to increase to 113/5 after 19 overs.

pointer
21:12 IST, March 26th 2022
IPL 2022: Wankhede crowd gives warm reception to former CSK captain MS Dhoni

As seen in the tweet below, legendary Indian captain MS Dhoni was given a warm reception by the Wankhede crowd as he walked onto the field for the IPL 2022 season opener.

 

pointer
21:04 IST, March 26th 2022
CSK vs KKR: MS Dhoni helps boost CSK's run rate with three boundaries in 18th over

After having only scored 84 runs for the loss of five wickets in 17 overs, MS Dhoni took matters into his own hands as he hit three boundaries off Andre Russell's bowling. As a result of scoring 14 runs in the 18th over, CSK increased their score to 98/5.

pointer
20:58 IST, March 26th 2022
CSK vs KKR: Chennai Super Kings' struggles with bat continues

The struggles of CSK with the bat continue as they have only managed to score 84 runs for the loss of five wickets after 17 overs at a run rate of just 4.94.

pointer
20:51 IST, March 26th 2022
IPL 2022: BCCI showcases special gesture for Tokyo Olympics 2020 medallists

Ahead of the IPL 2022 opener between CSK and KKR, the BCCI showcased a special gesture for Tokyo Olympics 2020 medalists Neeraj Chopra, Lovlina Borgohain, among others.

 

pointer
20:47 IST, March 26th 2022
CSK vs KKR: Has Chennai Super Kings coach Fleming conceded defeat in IPL 2022 opener?

Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming seems to have conceded defeat as his side continue to struggle in the IPL 2022 season opener. CSK have scored just 69/5 at the end of 14 overs.

When asked about his side's struggles, Fleming said, "Every team has new cars (players), learning to drive. Bit nervous, bit hesitant. Kolkata has capitalized. It's good to get underway after a lot of work in the nets. You get some coaching points now, something to work with. We won't get too faced about this (a tough game like this). Won't really change us. We just got to make sure we are confident and positive for the next one."

pointer
20:39 IST, March 26th 2022
CSK vs KKR: Netizens are surprised as Wankhede pitch assists bowlers more than batters

Prior to the game, Matthew Hayden had stated that he expects the Wankhede pitch to assist the batters with scores of 200+ possible. However, with CSK losing their wickets, netizens are surprised as to how the pitch has suddenly begun aiding the bowlers rather than the batters.

 

pointer
20:30 IST, March 26th 2022
CSK vs KKR: Chennai Super Kings lose another as Andre Russell dismiss Shivam Dube

Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell dismissed Shivam Dube for just three runs to add to the woes of the Chennai Super Kings. CSK are now 61/5 after 10.5 overs.

pointer
20:23 IST, March 26th 2022
CSK vs KKR: Sachin Tendulkar lauds Sheldon Jackson; compares him to MS Dhoni

Legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar lauded the quickness of Sheldon Jackson behind the stumps by comparing him to MS Dhoni. Jackson got the bails off to dismiss Robin Uthappa via stumping off Varun Chakravarthy's bowling.

 

pointer
20:17 IST, March 26th 2022
CSK vs KKR: Ambati Rayudu run out by Shreyas Iyer to add to CSK's woes

Mistakes continued from CSK as Ambati Rayudu was run out by Shreyas Iyer after some terrible miscommunication took place between him and captain Ravindra Jadeja. After 8.4 overs, CSK are now 52/4.

 

pointer
20:11 IST, March 26th 2022
IPL 2022: Varun Chakaravarthy dismisses Robin Uthappa; CSK 49/3

Varun Chakaravarthy dismissed Robin Uthappa to add to CSK's woes as they were 49/3 after 7.5 overs. Uthappa was stumped as Sheldon Jackson displayed some brilliant keeping as he took the bails off in no time.

pointer
20:04 IST, March 26th 2022
IPL 2022: CSK end powerplay at 35/2

After the first six overs of the IPL 2022 season opener, the Chennai Super Kings have scored 35 runs for the loss of two wickets. Both openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway were dismissed by Umesh Yadav.

Tags: IPL 2022, CSK vs KKR, Chennai Super Kings
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND