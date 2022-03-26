CSK Vs KKR Highlights, IPL 2022: KKR Kickstart Campaign With Emphatic Six-wicket Win

Quick links:
Umesh Yadav was named the player of the match in the IPL 2022 season opener after he finished with figures of 2/20 in his four overs.
After suffering defeat in his first match as the captain of the Chennai Super Kings, Ravindra Jadeja said, "Dew will be the vital part in this edition. If you win the toss, you will look to bowl first. The wicket was a little damp in the first 6-7 overs and then it came on nicely in the back end of the innings. We were trying to take the game deep. Everybody bowled well given the dew. Bravo bowled very well."
KKR registered an emphatic six-wicket win against CSK with nine balls to spare. Captain Shreyas Iyer led from the front as he guided his team over the line by scoring 20 runs off 19 deliveries.
Dwayne Bravo's outstanding day with the ball continued as he picked up his third wicket by dismissing Sam Billings. However, with KKR just requiring 6 runs to win from two overs, his outstanding efforts may go in vain.
KKR further exerted their control over the match, with Sam Billings smacking a huge six off CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja's bowling. With three overs remaining, KKR just require 10 runs to win.
Following his two wickets in the CSK vs KKR game, West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo with 169 wickets is just one wicket away from matching Lasith Malinga's IPL record of 170 wickets.
West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo picked up two wickets from his first two overs as he dismissed Venkatesh Iyer and Nitish Rana. Following both the wickets, he was seen celebrating in his typical fashion.
In-form Ajinkya Rahane was dismissed by Mitchell Santner to prevent the KKR opener from getting to what would have been a well-deserved half-century. Rahane was dismissed for 44 runs off just 34 balls.
Dwayne Bravo seemed to be the only CSK bowler that was in some form as he picked up his second wicket of the day by dismissing Nitish Rana. Rana was dismissed for 21 runs off 17 deliveries, with KKR at 76/2 after 10 overs. KKR captain Shreyas Iyer is the new batter that walks out to bat.
West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo found a way through KKR's resilient batting as he picked up the wicket of opener Venkatesh Iyer who had put up an opening partnership of 43 runs alongside Ajinkya Rahane.
Kolkata Knight Riders opener Ajinkya Rahane has looked in outstanding touch as he attacked the bowlers throughout the powerplay. At the end of 6 overs, KKR's score is 43/0.
Kolkata Knight Riders' new opener Ajinkya Rahane looked in good touch as he smacked Chennai Super Kings for a fantastic four by hitting the ball back over the bowler's head. After four overs, KKR's score is 25/0.
Several fans took to Twitter to praise MS Dhoni for his significant fifty run contribution that helped CSK set a target of 132 runs.
Ajinkya Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer opened the batting for KKR as they look to chase a target of 132 runs in 20 overs to win the IPL 2022 season opener.
Speaking to Harsha Bhogle during the innings break, Umesh Yadav revealed his views of the Wankhede Stadium's pitch. "I think the wicket if fresh, otherwise it is like always at the Wankhede. The wicket has bounce in it and the new ball is swinging so it is offering plenty of help for the fast bowlers and even for the spinners," Umesh explained.
Speaking about his individual performance, considering the fact that he didn't play as many matches in the last few seasons, Umesh said, "Definitely, last year I didn't play any match and before that season I played only two matches. So, its always a nice feeling to play and perform well for the team".
After initial struggles with the bat with several batters getting dismissed, MS Dhoni's quickfire fifty helped the Chennai Super Kings end their innings on a high. Dhoni's fifty came off just 38 deliveries as CSK ended with 131 runs on the board in their 20 overs.
Former CSK captain MS Dhoni smacked a huge six off Shivam Mavi's bowling after the KKR bowler bowled a full toss. As a result of the six, Dhoni helped CSK's score to increase to 113/5 after 19 overs.
As seen in the tweet below, legendary Indian captain MS Dhoni was given a warm reception by the Wankhede crowd as he walked onto the field for the IPL 2022 season opener.
After having only scored 84 runs for the loss of five wickets in 17 overs, MS Dhoni took matters into his own hands as he hit three boundaries off Andre Russell's bowling. As a result of scoring 14 runs in the 18th over, CSK increased their score to 98/5.
The struggles of CSK with the bat continue as they have only managed to score 84 runs for the loss of five wickets after 17 overs at a run rate of just 4.94.
Ahead of the IPL 2022 opener between CSK and KKR, the BCCI showcased a special gesture for Tokyo Olympics 2020 medalists Neeraj Chopra, Lovlina Borgohain, among others.
Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming seems to have conceded defeat as his side continue to struggle in the IPL 2022 season opener. CSK have scored just 69/5 at the end of 14 overs.
When asked about his side's struggles, Fleming said, "Every team has new cars (players), learning to drive. Bit nervous, bit hesitant. Kolkata has capitalized. It's good to get underway after a lot of work in the nets. You get some coaching points now, something to work with. We won't get too faced about this (a tough game like this). Won't really change us. We just got to make sure we are confident and positive for the next one."
Prior to the game, Matthew Hayden had stated that he expects the Wankhede pitch to assist the batters with scores of 200+ possible. However, with CSK losing their wickets, netizens are surprised as to how the pitch has suddenly begun aiding the bowlers rather than the batters.
Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell dismissed Shivam Dube for just three runs to add to the woes of the Chennai Super Kings. CSK are now 61/5 after 10.5 overs.
Legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar lauded the quickness of Sheldon Jackson behind the stumps by comparing him to MS Dhoni. Jackson got the bails off to dismiss Robin Uthappa via stumping off Varun Chakravarthy's bowling.
Mistakes continued from CSK as Ambati Rayudu was run out by Shreyas Iyer after some terrible miscommunication took place between him and captain Ravindra Jadeja. After 8.4 overs, CSK are now 52/4.
Varun Chakaravarthy dismissed Robin Uthappa to add to CSK's woes as they were 49/3 after 7.5 overs. Uthappa was stumped as Sheldon Jackson displayed some brilliant keeping as he took the bails off in no time.
After the first six overs of the IPL 2022 season opener, the Chennai Super Kings have scored 35 runs for the loss of two wickets. Both openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway were dismissed by Umesh Yadav.