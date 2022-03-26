Last Updated:

CSK Vs KKR Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IPL 2022 Season Opener Online?

The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will kick off on March 26 with the match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will kick off on March 26 with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) taking on each other. The match will take place in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium and will start at 7:30 p.m. IST. Both CSK and KKR will be led by new captains in the form of Ravindra Jadeja and Shreyas Iyer respectively. Let's have a look at the live streaming details of the CSK vs KKR clash tonight.

CSK vs KKR: Where to watch the match online?

Cricket fans in India can live stream CSK vs KKR on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. However, to stream the match on Disney+ Hotstar, viewers would need to have the respective subscription plan on the application.

CSK vs KKR: Full Squads

Chennai Super Kings: 1. Ruturaj Gaikwad, 2. Moeen Ali, 3. MS Dhoni, 4. Ravindra Jadeja, 5. Dwayne Bravo, 6. Robin Uthappa, 7. Ambati Rayudu, 8. Deepak Chahar, 9. KM Asif, 10. Tushar Deshpande, 11. Shivam Dube, 12. Maheesh Theekshana, 13. Rajvardhan Hangargekar, 14. Simarjeet Singh, 15. Devon Conway, 16. Dwaine Pretorius, 17. Mitchell Santner, 18. Adam Milne, 19. Subhranshu Senapati, 20. Mukesh Choudhary, 21. Prashant Solanki, 22. C Hari Nishaanth, 23. N Jagadeesan, 24. Chris Jordan, 25. K Bhagath Varma. 

READ | IPL 2022: Jadeja, Hardik, Faf & Mayank - A look at 1st time captains of CSK, RCB & others

Kolkata Knight Riders: 1. Venkatesh Iyer, 2. Varun Chakravarthy, 3. Andre Russell, 4. Sunil Narine, 5. Shreyas Iyer, 6. Pat Cummins, 7. Nitish Rana, 8. Shivam Mavi, 9. Sheldon Jackson, 10. Ajinkya Rahane, 11. Rinku Singh, 12. Anukul Roy, 13. Rasikh Dar, 14. Baba Indrajith, 15. Chamika Karunaratne, 16. Abhijeet Tomar, 17. Pratham Singh, 18. Ashok Sharma, 19. Sam Billings, 20. Alex Hales, 21. Tim Southee, 22. Ramesh Kumar, 23. Mohammad Nabi, 25. Umesh Yadav, 25. Aman Khan.

READ | IPL 2022: CSK or KKR - who holds the bigger advantage at Mumbai's Wankhede?

CSK vs KKR: Predicted XIs

CSK XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (captain), MS Dhoni (wk), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Tushar Deshpande, Chris Jordan/Maheesh Theekshana, Adam Milne.

KKR XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Sam Billings (wk), Andre Russell, Mohammad Nabi/Tim Southee, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy.

