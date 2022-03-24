CSK Vs KKR: Mohammad Nabi Eyes Huge Record In Opener; To Join Pollard, Bravo In Elite List

The Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) is just two days away and it will be last year's finalists Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings who will be contesting the opening match of the new season. The 2-time IPL winners (KKR) during the IPL 2022 auction brought in fresh faces in the team in form of Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Aaron Finch, Sam Billings. Afghanistan T20 team skipper Mohammad Nabi will also be part of the KKR team making him the first Afghan player to don the purple and gold jersey. Besides playing for the new team the former Sunrisers Hyderabad player (Mohammad Nabi) is also on the cusp of a massive T20 record.

CSK vs KKR: Mohammad Nabi on the cusp of matching Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo's record

If Mohammad Nabi gets the chance to play the opening match against Chennai Super Kings on Saturday, he’ll just require four runs to get his name amongst the elite list of all-rounders who have taken more than 300 wickets and also scored 5000 runs in T20 cricket. Currently, Nabi has 302 wickets to his name so far. The Afghanistan all-rounder will join the likes of Kieron Pollard (West Indies) – 11,427 runs; 304 wickets, Dwayne Bravo (West Indies) – 6747 runs; 571 wickets, Andre Russell (West Indies) – 6574 runs; 354 wickets and Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) – 5872 runs; 416 wickets to achieve the feat. In the 17 IPL matches, Nabi has taken 13 wickets and has scored 180 runs with the highest individual score of 31. He has a strike rate of 151.26.

KKR Squad for IPL 2022

KKR retained star West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell (Rs 12 crore), spinner Varun Chakravarthy (Rs 8 crore), opener Venkatesh Iyer (Rs 8 crore) and veteran spinner Sunil Narine (Rs 6 crore). The team let go of their previous year's skipper Eoin Morgan and have roped in Shreyas Iyer to lead the team. Aaron Finch was signed as late replacement for Alex Hales who pulled out of the tournament due to bio bubble fatigue. Here's the entire KKR squad for IPL 2022.

KKR Squad

Shreyas Iyer (C), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Varun Chakravarthy, Nitish Rana, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, Baba Indrajith, Chamika Karunaratne, Abhijeet Tomar, Pratham Singh, Ashok Sharma, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Tim Southee, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammad Nabi, Umesh Yadav, Aman Khan.

Image: KKR/ Instagram