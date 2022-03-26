Last Updated:

CSK Vs KKR Preview, IPL 2022: Will Jadeja-led Chennai Extend Winning Run Vs Kolkata?

The CSK vs KKR match will also witness new captains at the helm with Ravindra Jadeja taking over from MS Dhoni, while Shreyas Iyer will be leading the KKR team.

Suraj Alva
CSK vs KKR preview

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will begin their trophy defence in IPL 2022 against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in what is the rematch of last year's final in which CSK triumphed over KKR to win their fourth title. The CSK vs KKR match will be played on March 26, Saturday, at Wankhede Stadium, the place where CSK won the 2018 IPL title.

The CSK vs KKR match will also witness new captains at the helm with Ravindra Jadeja taking over from MS Dhoni, while Shreyas Iyer will be leading the KKR team this season after Eoin Morgan was released by the team and went unsold during the auction.

CSK vs KKR Team News

The opening fixture will see CSK miss out on the services of Moeen Ali due to his late arrival after a visa delay, while Deepak Chahar misses out due to injury.

KKR, on the other hand, will be without Alex Hales' replacement Aaron Finch, who will miss a couple of games due to international commitment.

Besides Finch, his Australian teammate and Test captain Pat Cummins will also miss games due to international commitment. Tim Southee, who got married earlier this week and joined the IPL bubble late, will miss today's game. In his absence, Knight Riders could bring in Sri Lanka's Chamika Karunaratne or pick an extra Indian seamer in the team. The match is expected to be an entertaining contest with both teams loaded with plenty of match-winners at their disposal.

CSK vs KKR: Head to head record

Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders have faced each other 25 times to date. CSK have a big advantage over KKR, having won 17 matches so far.

CSK have a winning percentage of 68 over KKR. Both the teams faced each other three times last season and it was CSK who came out victorious all three times. 

In the first match, Chennai Super Kings beat KKR by 18 runs, while the team achieved a two-wicket victory in the second game. The third time the two teams faced off against one another in the 2021 IPL final, Men in Yellow came out victorious again.

IPL 2022: CSK vs KKR full squads

CSK’s Full Squad for IPL 2022: MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayadu, Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitch Santner, Adam Milne, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, Bhagath Varma

KKR’s Full Squad for IPL 2022: Venkatesh Iyer, Varun Chakravarthy,  Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer, Pat Cummins, Nitish Rana, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, Baba Indrajith, Chamika Karunaratne, Abhijeet Tomar, Pratham Singh, Ashok Sharma, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Tim Southee, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammad Nabi, Umesh Yadav, Aman Khan.

