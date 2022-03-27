CSK Vs KKR: Ravindra Jadeja Opines On His First Match As Captain In IPL 2022 Season Opener

The opening game of the IPL 2022 season did not go as planned for reigning champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as last year's finalists Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) registered an emphatic win by six wickets. After CSK only managed to post 131 runs on the board from their 20 overs, KKR managed to chase the total down with nine balls to spare. After suffering defeat in his first match as captain, Ravindra Jadeja gave his outlook for the match result.

IPL 2022: Ravindra Jadeja opines on his first match as CSK captain

After losing his first match as the captain of CSK, Ravindra Jadeja explained how the pitch played nicely into the hands of the team batting second. "Dew will be the vital part in this edition. If you win the toss, you will look to bowl first. The wicket was a little damp in the first 6-7 overs and then it came on nicely in the back end of the innings. We were trying to take the game deep. Everybody bowled well given the dew. Bravo bowled very well," said the 33-year old.

CSK vs KKR: Kolkata Knight Riders registers emphatic 6-wicket win

CSK's struggles in the first innings were evident as they lost five quick wickets before current captain Jadeja and former skipper MS Dhoni steadied the ship. Jadeja scored 26 runs off 28 deliveries while Dhoni smacked an outstanding fifty off just 38 deliveries, an innings that included seven fours and a six. Umesh Yadav, who was also named the player of the match, was outstanding with the ball as he finished with figures of 2/20 in his four-over spell.

In reply, KKR were fantastic with the bat, with opener Ajinkya Rahane getting them off to a fantastic start. Rahane scored 44 runs off 34 deliveries, an innings that included six fours and a six. His innings was followed by various cameos from Nitish Rana, captain Shreyas Iyer and Sam Billings, who scored 21, 20 and 25 runs respectively. Dwayne Bravo was the only CSK bowler that had a decent day with the ball as he picked up three wickets and conceded just 20 runs from his four-over spell.

