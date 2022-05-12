CSK Vs MI: Can Chennai Topple Mumbai Again To Seal Top-6 Spot Ahead Of IPL 2022 Playoffs?

Defending IPL champions Chennai Super Kings have not had the best of the IPL 2022 season as the team is languishing in the 9th spot in the points table with any aspirations for a playoff berth having subsided.

The Chennai outfit has so far won four matches and lost seven from the 11 matches played so far in this year's tournament. With the IPL Playoff fast approaching the question remains if the Men in Yellow will be able to qualify.

IPL 2022: Will CSK enter top 6 after beating Mumbai Indians?

With MI no longer in playoff contention, Chennai Super Kings will be looking to beat the five-time champion in the upcoming match and make a clean sweep for the season. The crushing win over Delhi Capitals in the previous match has kept CSK's chances of making it to the IPL Playoff and now the team needs to win the remaining three matches to seal their place in IPL Playoff.

The net run-rate will have a big role to play in CSK's march toward IPL Playoffs. If CSK beats Mumbai Indians in today's match their Net Rate will better Delhi Capitals' NRR. CSK's current Net Run Rate is 0.028 while DC's current NRR is 0.210. CSK needs to beat Mumbai Indians by more than 44 runs or chase down the target set by MI in 15 overs to better the NRR. However, victory doe not guarantee an entry into the top 6 as they will be still two points behind DC.

IPL 2022: CSK vs MI preview

Chennai Super Kings are hanging by the thinnest of the thread as the race to the top four is heating up. The last time both these teams faced each other it was CSK who came out victorious by 3 wickets. While CSK needs to win the remaining matches, Mumbai Indians will be looking to hurt CSK's qualification chances by winning the match and levelling the score. Coming to form of the players Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway have been in excellent form in the last couple of matches for CSK and once again they would be looking to continue their domination by taking MI bowlers to the sword.

Talking about the injuries, both the teams are going through an injury crisis with star players missing the rest of the tournament. Ravindra Jadeja's IPL 2022 is done and dusted with injury ruling him out for the remainder of the season. The former CSK skipper picked up the injury while fielding against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians will be without Suryakumar Yadav who has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament with a forearm injury he suffered during the match against Gujarat Titans.