CSK Vs PBKS, IPL 2022: Chennai Or Punjab - Who Holds The Trump Card At Brabourne?

The winless Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is all set to face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the forthcoming match of the IPL 2022. The clash between both teams will be held at Brabourne Cricket Stadium on Sunday, April 3 and will commence at 7:30 PM IST. Currently, CSK stands at 8th position on the points table and stands a chance to move up in the ranks if they manage to win the game convincingly. Punjab Kings, on the other hand, are a place above them on 7th with one win and one loss from two matches they played so far.

Chennai Super Kings, under Ravindra Jadeja, have lost both their opening matches against Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders and will be desperate to register a victory against Punjab Kings. On the other hand, Punjab Kings kickstarted their campaign with a victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in their first match of the IPL 2022, however, they lost their next fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders. Ahead of the CSK vs PBKS match, let's take a look at head to head records of both teams.

CSK vs PBKS Head to head record

Overall, both the teams have faced each other 26 times in th history of the IPL tournaments. CSK currently holds the edge over PBKS with 16 wins to date. PBKS on the other hand has managed to win 10 matches and would want to win the forthcoming match to lower the gap. Last season, both teams won one match each and in the last five games, it is CSK who heads PBKS in terms of winning the match. In the last match between both th teams, it was Punjab Kings which was then led by LSG skipper KL Rahul who won the game against Chennai Super Kings which was led by MS Dhoni previously by six wickets. The match was played at the Dubai International Stadium, in the United Arab Emirates.

IPL 2022: CSK vs PBKS squad details

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja (C), MS Dhoni (wk), Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Samarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Adam Milne, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, K Bhagath Varma.l.

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odeon Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell