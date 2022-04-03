Last Updated:

CSK Vs PBKS, IPL 2022 Highlights: Chennai Super Kings Face Third Successive Defeat

Check live cricket score and ball by ball commentary of the IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings (CSK vs PBKS) live on Republic World

Azhar Mohamed
IPL 2022

Image: PTI/ IPL

23:17 IST, April 3rd 2022
CSK vs PBKS: Chennai Super Kings lose to Punjab Kings by 54 runs

Chris Jordan falls and with this CSK are bowled out for 126. A comprehensive 54 run win for the Punjab Kings and with this Chennai face their thrid consecutive defeat. 

23:09 IST, April 3rd 2022
IPL 2022: Game over Chennai Super Kings as MS Dhoni departs

That's down the leg-side, and wide signalled but Jitesh Sharma urges Mayank Agarwal to take the review as he feels there was a small edge. Ultra Edge detects a spike and that's the end of MS Dhoni. CSK are now nine down. 

23:04 IST, April 3rd 2022
CSK vs PBKS Live Score: Arshdeep Singh with another catch of the night

Another catch for Arshdeep Singh as Dwaine Pretorius departs. At the end of 16 overs, CSK are 107/8

22:57 IST, April 3rd 2022
IPL 2022: Two in two for Liam Livingstone

Livingstone has pulled off a terrific one-handed catch to dismiss Dwayne Bravo off the very first delivery. Caught and bowled and Chennai in deep trouble. CSK 98/7 at the end of 15 overs. 

22:57 IST, April 3rd 2022
CSK vs PBKS: Liam Livingstone picks the wicket of Shivam Dube

The partnership is finally broken. Shivam Dube departs after a well-played half-century. Simple catch from Arshdeep Singh at thrid man. 

22:53 IST, April 3rd 2022
IPL 2022: FIFTY FOR SHIVAM DUBE

Shivam Dube has been the only positive of the game so far for CSK in this inning. FIFTY up for Shivam Dube

22:50 IST, April 3rd 2022
IPL 2022: Shivam Dube continues to score from one end

Shivam Dube has stood his ground firmly and has been getting the runs, but the early damage means that even an aggressive brand of cricket will not help the Chennai Super Kings

22:35 IST, April 3rd 2022
CSK vs PBKS: CSK have a tough task with just five wickets in hand

Chennai Super Kings do not have many wickets in hand having lost 5 main batters already. A huge task on MS Dhoni and Shivam Dube's shoulders. The duo need to hold their ground with the run-rate also creeping up on the other hand. 

22:28 IST, April 3rd 2022
CSK vs PBKS: Chennai Super Kings 41/5 at the end of nine overs

Chennai Super Kings need these two to carry right until the end if they are to have any chances of coming closer to the target. On one side, even getting to a 100 looks a challenge. 

CKS are 41/5 at the end of nine overs.

22:15 IST, April 3rd 2022
IPL 2022: Odean Smith picks Ambati Rayudu and CSK in deep trouble

Chennai Super Kings are folding like a pack of cards. Ambati Rayudu departs and CSK are 36/5.Brilliant start for Punjab!

22:07 IST, April 3rd 2022
CSK vs PBKS: CSK in further trouble as Jadeja falls

And the game further slipped away from CSK's hands. Ravindra Jadeja falls as Arshdeep Singh strikes. CSK are 27/4 at the end of the powerplay overs. 

22:03 IST, April 3rd 2022
CSK vs PBKS live updates: Vaibhav Arora picks another wicket

Brilliant debut for Vaibhav Arora so far. 12 runs and two wickets from his three overs so far. CSK are three down for 22 after five overs. 

21:58 IST, April 3rd 2022
IPL 2022: PBKS have picked up some crucial wickets upfront

The Punjab Kings have picked up two early wickets and have left the CSK in a tough spot. Can Ambati Rayudu or Moeen Ali do a Livingstone here for them? 21/2 at the end of four overs. 

21:53 IST, April 3rd 2022
IPL 2022: Vaibhav Arora picks his first wicket

Vaibhav Arora picks his first wicket and CSK are in trouble as Robin Uthappa falls. CSK are 14/2 in 2.2 and Punjab Kings will look to capitalize on his strong start. 

21:51 IST, April 3rd 2022
IPL 2022: Kagiso Rabada strikes early

Ruturaj Gaikwad's poor form with the bat continues. Another single-digit score for the Indian batter. Gaikwad tries to play a drive but edges it to Dhawan at first slip. CSK are 10/1 at the end of the 2nd over.

21:45 IST, April 3rd 2022
CSK vs PBKS: Will CSK be able to chase it down?

The Chennai Super Kings needs 181 runs to pick up their first win of the season. The defending champions have already lost two in two and will to go all out and pick up a win here. Debutant Vaibhav Arora to start the proceedings with Robin Uthappa and Ruturaj Gaikwad out in the center. 

21:29 IST, April 3rd 2022
IPL Live Score: Punjab Kings 180/8 (20)

The Punjab Kings have put a good total on the board and will now be hoping to defend the total. But with dew coming in, it is never going to be easy. 

The Punjab Kings lost a couple of early wickets as Mayank Agarwal and Bhanuka Rajapaksa fell quickly, but Shrikar Dhawan and Liam Livingstone pulled things back brilliantly and got them to a good score. However, CSK came back into the game with wickets at regular intervals towards the end to keep the Punjab Kings down to 180. 

21:20 IST, April 3rd 2022
IPL 2022: Dwaine Pretorius and Chris Jordan keep the lengths and lines tight

Dwaine Pretorius and Chris Jordan has been trying to slow things down here and keep PBKS to a total as low as possible. PBKS are 176/8 at the end of 19 overs. 

21:18 IST, April 3rd 2022
IPL 2022: Shahrukh Khan falls early

Shahrukh Khan 6(11) gets caught by Dwaine Pretorius at backward point and Chris Jordan picks up his first wicket in CSK colours. 

21:07 IST, April 3rd 2022
IPL 2022: Jitesh Sharma falls have a quick knock

Jitesh Sharma falls after a quick inning. A routing catch for Uthappa. PBKS are 146/5 at the end of 14.5 

20:47 IST, April 3rd 2022
CSK vs PBKS: Jitesh Sharma continues from where Livingstone left

The Punjab Kings have decided to continue with the aggression. Jitesh Sharma continues the onslaught while Shahrukh Khan hangs in around at the other end. PBKS are 142/4 after 14 overs. 

20:35 IST, April 3rd 2022
CSK vs PBKS: Ravindra Jadeja picks the dangerous-looking Liam Livingstone

And CSK have picked up another wicket, this time Rayudu holds on to the ball. The dangerous-looking Liam Livingstone departs. But the damage has already been done. PBKS are 115/4 after 11 overs. 

20:31 IST, April 3rd 2022
IPL 2022: Dwayne Bravo finally gets his man

After going for 28 off his first 11 deliveries, Dwayne Bravo has finally managed to get CSK the much-needed breakthrough. Shikhar Dhawan departs for 33. PBKS are 109/3 at the end of 10 overs. 

20:29 IST, April 3rd 2022
IPL 2022: Not an impressive night so far for Dwayne Bravo

CSK have turned back to Dwayne Bravo to find a way back into the contest, but to no respite, both the batters have continued to go after him. 

20:17 IST, April 3rd 2022
CSK vs PBKS: Oh no! DROP CATCH

Liam Livingstone has been dropped by Ambatti Rayudu. Will this turn out to be a costly drop? Liam Livingstone has been in an attacking mood. 20-ball 45 so far from the English all-rounder

20:10 IST, April 3rd 2022
CSK vs PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan continues the onslaught from the other end

Shikhar Dhawan too has shifted gears after an early cautious approach. Two fours and a six off Dwayne Bravo's over and now PBKS are 72/2 in just six overs. 

20:05 IST, April 3rd 2022
IPL 2022: Brilliant exploits from Livingstone

That's 26 runs off the Mukesh Choudhary over! PBKS lost two early wickets, but Liam Livingstone isn't interested in the cautious approach. 

19:54 IST, April 3rd 2022
CSK VS PBKS: Liam Livingstone and Shikhar Dhawan look to steady the ship

Liam Livingstone and Shikhar Dhawan shouldered with the responsibility to keep the scoreboard ticking. After four overs PBKS are 31/2.

19:42 IST, April 3rd 2022
CSK vs PBKS: 2nd wicket for CSK as MS Dhoni shows brilliant presence of mind

CSK have picked up one more wicket. Rajapaksa going for a run that never was, and in the end, Dhoni's brilliance ensures another wicket.  Is it safe to say that the Chennai Super Kings are in a strong position early on? Is this the game that brings back confidence in the defending champions? 

19:37 IST, April 3rd 2022
CSK vs PBKS: Bhanuka Rajapaksa the new man at the crease

Bhanuka Rajapaksa has scored 75 runs in just two matches, at a strike rate of 238.70. The PBKS will want him to stay at the crease as long as possible. 

