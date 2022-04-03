CSK Vs PBKS, IPL 2022 Highlights: Chennai Super Kings Face Third Successive Defeat

The Punjab Kings have put a good total on the board and will now be hoping to defend the total. But with dew coming in, it is never going to be easy.

The Punjab Kings lost a couple of early wickets as Mayank Agarwal and Bhanuka Rajapaksa fell quickly, but Shrikar Dhawan and Liam Livingstone pulled things back brilliantly and got them to a good score. However, CSK came back into the game with wickets at regular intervals towards the end to keep the Punjab Kings down to 180.