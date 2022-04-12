CSK Vs RCB, IPL 2022: Chennai Or Bangalore - Who Is Ahead Of Whom In The Southern Derby?

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will take on Royal challengers Bangalore in the upcoming match of IPL 2022. The CSK vs RCB match is scheduled to be played at the DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai today (April 12) and will begin at 7:30 pm IST. Coming into this match, CSK has a lot to think about after losing four straight matches under Ravindra Jadeja's captaincy. The team is currently in the last spot on the IPL 2022 points table and will look to ease some pain by securing a victory.

RCB under Faf du Plessis has made a decent start to their campaign and has played four matches so far. The team lost one match but won the other three. With 6 points, RCB takes the 4th spot in the points table.

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore head-to-head record

Speaking about the overall IPL head-to-head record, CSK holds an advantage over RCB. Both the teams have played against each other 28 times in IPL history. CSK has completely dominated the RCB team by winning 18 matches, while RCB won 9 matches and one match ended without a result. 3

Last year, CSK won both their matches against RCB and would look to take inspiration from those victories to register their first win of the season.

IPL 2022: CSK vs RCB match preview

CSK have only posted one 200 plus score so far while scoring sub-par totals in the other three games. Ruturaj Gaikwad, needs to start scoring runs now and also all-rounders Moeen Ali and Shivam Dube will have to take more responsibility. The experience of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo will also be crucial for the team to win the contest against a formidable team like RCB.

RCB, only the other hand, is ticking all the right boxes. Opener Anuj Rawat has been scoring runs at the top, while Virat Kohli is slowly getting his form back. Dinesh Karthik has been finishing the games for RCB with ease, while Shahbaz Ahmed has also been impressive with his batting so far. Overall RCB looks to be a better unit between the two; however, CSK will not make things easy for them as they will be hungry to taste their first success of the tournament.

﻿Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore squad details

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja (Captain), Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Ambati Rayadu, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Subranshu Senapati, K Bhagath Verma, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudesai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar, Siddharth Kaul.