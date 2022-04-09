CSK Vs SRH Dream11 Prediction IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Fantasy Tips And Pitch Report

The 17th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) will see Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lock horns against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at DY Patil Stadium. The match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. IST. Both teams are still looking for their first win of the season while lying at the bottom of the points table.

CSK vs SRH: Pitch report

The DY Patil Stadium is known for its favourable conditions for batters but bowlers can exploit the surface, too, depending on how well they execute their strategies. The pitch at the stadium is made up of red soil, which assists pacers more than the spinners. In the previous game that was played at the stadium, the Lucknow Super Giants managed to chase down a low total of 149 runs set by the Delhi Capitals. The team batting second is expected to have an upper hand in the game.

CSK vs SRH: Dream11 Team 1

Wicket-keeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Kane Williamson, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Shivam Dube

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Aiden Markram, Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Washington Sundar

Bowlers: Dwayne Bravo, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

CSK vs SRH: Dream11 Team 2

Wicket-keeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Shivam Dube, Robin Uthappa, Rahul Tripathi

All-rounders: Washington Sundar (vc), Romario Shepherd, Dwaine Pretorius, Moeen Ali (c)

Bowlers: Chris Jordan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mukesh Choudhary

CSK vs SRH: Predicted Playing XIs

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (captain), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Jordan, Tushar Deshpande.

SRH: Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (captain), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shreyas Gopal, T Natarajan.

CSK vs SRH: Full squads

Chennai Super Kings: 1. Ruturaj Gaikwad, 2. Moeen Ali, 3. MS Dhoni, 4. Ravindra Jadeja, 5. Dwayne Bravo, 6. Robin Uthappa, 7. Ambati Rayudu, 8. Deepak Chahar, 9. KM Asif, 10. Tushar Deshpande, 11. Shivam Dube, 12. Maheesh Theekshana, 13. Rajvardhan Hangargekar, 14. Simarjeet Singh, 15. Devon Conway, 16. Dwaine Pretorius, 17. Mitchell Santner, 18. Adam Milne, 19. Subhranshu Senapati, 20. Mukesh Choudhary, 21. Prashant Solanki, 22. C Hari Nishaanth, 23. N Jagadeesan, 24. Chris Jordan, 25. K Bhagath Varma.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 1. Kane Williamson, 2. Abdul Samad, 3. Umran Malik, 4. Washington Sundar, 5. Nicholas Pooran, 6. T Natarajan, 7. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 8. Priyam Garg, 9. Rahul Tripathi, 10. Abhishek Sharma, 11. Kartik Tyagi, 12. Shreyas Gopal, 13. Jagadeesha Suchith, 14. Aiden Markram, 15. Marco Jansen, 16. Romario Shepherd, 17. Sean Abbott, 18. R Samarth, 19. Shashank Singh, 20. Saurabh Dubey, 21. Vishnu Vinod, 22. Glenn Phillips, 23. Fazalhaq Farooqi.

(Image: PTI/IPL/BCCI)