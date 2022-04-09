CSK Vs SRH, IPL 2022: How Chennai Have Fared Against Hyderabad In Previous Meetings?

Defending IPL champions Chennai Super Kings have a chance to end their losing streak when they take on fellow Strugglers Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 17 of the IPL 2022. The CSK vs SRH match is set to be played at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The match will start at 3:30 PM IST on Saturday, April 9. Ahead of the exciting clash here's a look at Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad head-to-head record.

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad head-to-head record

Talking about the past IPL head-to-head record, CSK holds an advantage over SRH. Both the teams have played against each other 16 times in IPL history. CSK has completely dominated the SRH team by winning 12 matches. Last year CSK won both their matches against CSK and would look to stretch their record by winning this match.

IPL 2022: CSK vs SRH match preview

For CSK the start to IPL 2022 season has been a terrible one under new captain Ravindra Jadeja. The Men in Yellow lost all three matches so far due to which they are currently placed at the ninth position on the points table of this season. The Chennai outfit played their previous match against Punjab Kings in which the batsmen failed to chase down the target. Besides Shivam Dube and MS Dhoni, no other batters were able to score big runs. The upcoming match against SRH will be a perfect opportunity for CSK batsmen to get back in their groove.

SRH on the other hand are rooted at the bottom of the points table after losing both their matches in IPL 2022 campaign so far. In the previous match, SRH were on the verge of winning their first match of the competition against Lucknow Super Giants. Despite being in the winning position SRH lost the match by 12 runs. Rahul Tripathi smashed 44 runs for SRH in that match.

IPL 2022: CSK vs SRH squad details

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja (C), MS Dhoni (wk), Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Samarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Adam Milne, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, K Bhagath Varma.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (c), Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Abdul Samad, Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Glenn Phillips, Shashank Singh, Ravikumar Samarth, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Saurabh Dubey