'CSK Will Not Leave MS Dhoni': TN Coach Venkataramana Waxes Lyrical About 'MSD The Leader'

MS Dhoni has undoubtedly been the face of Chennai Super Kings ever since signing for the team during the inaugural season. The former India skipper has been instrumental in the success of the team, leading them to 4 IPL titles and also consistently taking them to playoffs. Tamil Nadu cricket team coach M Venkataramana in an exclusive chat to Republic Media Network, opined on the Dhoni-CSK relationship.

Tamil Nadu coach credits Dhoni for CSK's success

With age no longer on his side, MS Dhoni could call time on his IPL career very soon and CSK team without MS Dhoni will be hard to digest for the fans.

Praising MS Dhoni, Venkataramana said that CSK are what they are today, thanks to the former Indian skipper. He also opined that CSK would build around MS Dhoni’s plans even when the player retires eventually. The TN coach was full of praise for the World Cup winning captain and said that he is an influence on the team whether or not he is playing, a huge credit for the player's leadership qualities.

He said, "Without MSD, CSK would not have been what it is today. Even if he is not captaining the team, he will be a great influence off the field. He would be a great instrument to develop the next captain. He is certainly capable of spotting a captain for the future and hand it over in a proper way".

"People can never come up with what MSD is going to do. He’s that kind of a guy and I feel CSK will give MS Dhoni the freedom to handle things. It’s proven in the past as well that the management is totally with MSD".

MS Dhoni enjoys net session ahead of IPL Auction

MS Dhoni had confirmed last year that his last match will be in front of a Chepauk crowd. While the tournament is still a couple of months away, the 40-year-old was spotted enjoying a net session as he prepares for the 2022 IPL season. The 40-year-old has played 220 matches in his IPL career, scoring 4,746 runs at an average of 39.5 and has scored 23 half-centuries.

IPL auction: CSK player retention and total purse

The IPL 2022 mega auction is scheduled to take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. Ahead of the IPL 2022 auctions, CSK have retained Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (INR 16 crore), former Indian skipper MS Dhoni (INR 12 crore), England international all-rounder Moeen Ali (INR 8 crore) and young gun Ruturaj Gaikwad (INR 6 crore). As for CSK, they will enter the IPL 2022 auction with a purse of INR 48 crore.