Dale Steyn Has The Perfect Response For Fan Claiming Jasprit Bumrah Is A Better Bowler

South Africa's legendary fast bowler Dale Steyn gave a perfect response to a fan who attempted to take a jibe at the 38-year old. In response to one of Steyn's Tweets, a fan had told him that Jasprit Bumrah was a better bowler than him, to which the former South African international gave a befitting response.

Dale Steyn, who retired from all forms of cricket on 31 August 2021, is undoubtedly one of the best fast bowlers of all time for his ferocious pace bowling. The South African legend has played in 93 Test matches and has picked up a staggering 439 wickets that place him eighth on the all-time list of wicket-takers. Moreover, he also has an excellent average of 22.95.

Even when it comes to the shorter formats, his numbers are decent, as he has picked up 196 wickets in ODIs at an average of 25.95. Meanwhile, he has also picked up 64 scalps from 47 T20Is at a fantastic average of 18.35. And that is not it, as Steyn has also managed to maintain his exemplary record in the IPL. Across 11 seasons and 95 matches, he has picked up 97 wickets at a decent average of 25.85.

Despite these numbers, a fan attempted to take a dig at Steyn by telling him that India's pacer Jasprit Bumrah was better than him. The 38-year old barely took any time to reply to the jibe as he brilliantly used his wit to state:

Im sure he is, I’m retired. — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) April 12, 2022

Jasprit Bumrah has a poor start to IPL 2022

While the Mumbai Indians have had a disastrous start to their IPL 2022 campaign, having lost all their opening four matches, their star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah seems to have struggled as well.

The 28-year old has conceded 117 runs in just 14.2 overs at a disappointing economy of 8.16 as per his extremely high standards. In this duration, he has just picked up three wickets. If the five-time IPL champions are to recover from their poor start, they will require stars such as Bumrah to fire on all cylinders.

Mumbai Indians (MI) are all set to lock horns against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 23rd match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.