Daniel Vettori Gives Honest Verdict On Virat Kohli's Returning As RCB Skipper For IPL 2022

Former New Zealand and Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Daniel Vettori has given his verdict on the speculations surrounding the iconic India player Virat Kohli, which suggests he will be re-appointed as the skipper of RCB. Indian cricket fans are ready to witness live action from the biggest T20 cricket league in the world, the Indian Premier League(IPL) which is all set to kick off its 2022 season later this month. Kohli hung his boots as RCB’s captain following the 2021 season with a playoffs finish. With RCB set to announce the new skipper of the squad, speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, Vettori provided an honest verdict ruling out the chances of Kohli leading the side again.

On being asked about the speculations, Vettori said, “No [Virat Kohli will not be the RCB captain again. I think it is as simple as that. I don't think that ever works, let alone in franchise cricket or international cricket. Once the captain is moved on, the right thing is for him to move on”. Meanwhile, RCB acquired the services of former South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis for INR 7 crore, alongside Dinesh Karthik for INR 5.50 crore in the mega auction. With the presence of Glenn Maxwell in the squad, the trio is being touted as possible captaincy candidates.

Four key members of Royal Challengers Bangalore's leadership group

While fans await RCB’s decision, Vettori said Kohli Maxwell, Du Plessis, and Karthik will form the leadership group for RCB. The former Kiwi skipper weighed in his thoughts in favor of Maxwell by saying, the team will be looking at the Aussie for the three-year cycle. Maxwell was the highest run-scorer for the Bangalore-based franchise in IPL 2021 and was retained ahead of the auction alongside Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj.

At the same time, Du Plessis has the experience of playing for the four-time IPL champions CSK, having picked the trophy twice in 2018 and 2021 with them. He has also led the Proteas squad for a long period of time. On the other hand, Dinesh Karthik also has the experience of leading Kolkata Knight Riders in the past. Karthik led KKR for two seasons, before handing over the duties to England’s limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan, mid-way through the 2020 IPL season.