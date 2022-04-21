David Warner Celebrates DC Victory Over PBKS By Enacting Pushpa's 'Thaggede Le'; Watch

Delhi Capitals brought their season back on track following a crushing victory over Punjab Kings on Wednesday. Prithvi SHaw failed to score a half century. However, David Warner scored yet another half-century to lead the team to victory and he celebrated the win in some style with a gesture from the recent superhit movie.

PBKS vs DC: David Warner Pushpa step video goes viral

The Australian cricketer did the famous 'Pushparaj Thaggedele' step as he walked back towards the dugout after the victory. This is not the first time that David Warner showed the 'Pushparaj Thaggedele' step. The cricketer in January had shared a post in which he nailed the hook step of Allu Arjun's super hit film 'Pushpa: The Rise' song 'Srivalli.' The video of that video went viral.

During the post-match presentation, David Warner credited the Delhi Capitals bowlers for putting up splendid performance and helping the team to victory. Warner while praising the bowlers said, “I think the bowlers did a fantastic job and made it easier for us. We had to go hard in the powerplay during the chase. It was a different surface compared to the last night, but credit to our bowlers,”

IPL 2022: PBKS vs DC highlights

Despite the COVID cases emerging in the DC camp, the team were able to take the field against Punjab Kings with the match shifted to Mumbai from Pune. The COVID trouble and change in venue did not affect the Delhi Capitals team as they put up a strong performance that destroyed the Punjab Kings team.

Batting first Punjab Kings were folded by Delhi Capitals for just 115 runs with majority of the batsmen failing to get to double-digit score. Wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma with 32 runs and skipper Mayank Agarwal contributed with 24 runs were the only major contributors with the bat for the team. For Delhi Capitals Axar Patel was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2/10. Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed and Kuldeep Yadav also finished with two wickets apiece.

Delhi Capitals made light work of the target with DC openers Prithvi Shaw and David Warner dominating the PBKS bowlers. Shaw was dismissed by PBKS spinner Rahul Chahar after cracking knock of 41 runs. Warner on the other and completed yet another half century and stayed unbeaten on 60 runs in 30 balls.