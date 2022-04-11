David Warner Entertains Crowd With 'Pushpa' Dance Moves During KKR Vs DC Match; WATCH

Star Australian opening batter David Warner not only starred with the bat during the KKR vs DC game on Sunday but also with his dance moves as he performed some of the iconic steps from the movie Pushpa: The Rise. The 35-year old is known to be a fan of Indian films as he has often taken to social media to post images relating to various movies.

IPL 2022: David Warner entertains crowd with Pushpa steps

While fielding during the KKR vs DC game, David Warner could be seen entertaining the crowd with some of the famous Pushpa steps. Following the match's conclusion, he also shared a video of the same on his official Instagram handle and asked his fans about their thoughts. The Pushpa dance moves have become popular worldwide ever since the movie was released on December 17, 2021.

However, it is not just Warner who has shaken his leg on the Pushpa dance steps. Previously in January and February, the likes of Nazmul Islam Apu and Shakib Al Hasan also performed the steps during the 2022 Bangladesh Premier League. Moreover, later the steps were also performed by former Team India skipper Virat Kohli while he was playing in his 100th Test match against Sri Lanka. And that is not it as all-rounders Dwayne Bravo and Ravindra Jadeja have also performed these steps.

David Warner scored a brilliant fifty in KKR vs DC game

Despite having only featured in two matches of IPL 2022 so far, David Warner does not seem to have taken much time to find his form. The Australian opening batter smacked an impressive fifty against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday as he scored 61 runs off just 45 deliveries, an inning that included six fours and two sixes.

Delhi Capitals fans will hope that the 35-year old can score many more runs this season to aid his side's campaign. From four games in the campaign so far, DC have picked up four points and are currently in sixth place in the IPL 2022 points table. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals lead the standings with six points, level on points with four other teams.