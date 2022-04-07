David Warner Names One Thing He Wants To Learn From Pant; 'Can't Wait To Bat With Him'

Delhi Capitals are languishing in the 7th position of the IPL 2022 points table after winning and losing one match each out of the two matches played so far. Ahead of the match against Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals received a major boost with David Warner joining the team and also available for selection. David Warner started his IPL career with the Delhi franchise in 2009.

David Warner excited to play under Rishabh Pant

David Warner previously played forSunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and was released by the franchise ahead of IPL 2022 mega auction. The World Cup-winning player was bought by DC for INR 6.25 crores at IPL mega auction. The Australian said that he was excited to not only return back to his previous team but also waiting to play under Rishabh Pant. Talking about returning to Delhi Capitals, David Warner said, "It's exciting to be back in the franchise which played a big part at the beginning of my IPL career. There are some familiar faces around, and there are some new faces, so I'm excited to get into it.

While talking about Rishabh Pant, Warner said that he is looking forward to learning to play one-handed shots from the Delhi Capitals skipper. He said, "I want to learn how to play the one-handed shots from Rishabh. He's a young guy learning the ropes of leadership, and he has been an integral part of the Indian team as well. I am excited, and I can't wait to be bat with him in the middle,"

IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals set to take on Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants are coming into the fixture on the back of a victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings. The KL Rahul-led side will be confident of adding yet another win under their belt and also ump to the 2nd spot in the IPL points table. With some of their overseas stars coming back into the side, Delhi Capitals will now hope to find the high combination and start winning matches. They lost to Gujarat Titans in their previous fixture. Both the teams have firepower in their ranks to make this contest an exciting one to watch. It remains to see which team will get the right combination and win the battle at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Image: Delhi Capitals/ Instagram/ iplt20/ BCCI