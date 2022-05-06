David Warner Pens Emotional Post For Former SRH Teammate Williamson; Rashid Khan Reacts

Delhi Capitals earned their sixth victory of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season after dominating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 21 runs at the Brabourne Stadium on Thursday. In the match that witnessed some nail-biting moments, DC posted the first innings total of 207/3, courtesy of an unbeaten 92-run knock by David Warner, alongside a 67* run knock by Rovman Powell. Interestingly, it was a big matchup for Warner individually as his fiery innings came against his former franchise.

After the match, Warner took to his official Instagram handle and shared a picture with his old friend and current SRH skipper Kane Williamson. He also posted an emotional message alongside the picture, saying, “I have missed you bro @kane_s_w ❤️”. Warner’s post was an instant hit among the IPL fans and it also garnered the attention of a few former SRH players as well.

Rashid Khan responds to David Warner's post

Wrist spinner Rashid Khan responded to the post saying, “Me too,” while former SRH bowler Siddharth Kaul wrote, “So Sweet”. Replying to all the comments, Warner further added, “Thanks everyone for the support”. It is pertinent to mention here that Warner joined SRH in the IPL 2014 players auction and was handed the captaincy responsibilities. After Kane Williamson joined the franchise in 2015, Warner led the SRH squad to the IPL 2016 title and continued to be the highest-scoring batter for the team in the years to come.

SRH dropped Warner from their squad in 2021 following a string of low scores and didn’t retain him for the next edition. DC, meanwhile, acquired Warner's services in the IPL 2022 mega auction, while Rashid joined Gujarat Titans and Kaul was bought by the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Warner, Williamson and Rashid were known for their close friendship during their stint at the SRH camp.

Top performers for DC during DC vs SRH

Coming back to the match, Warner took 58 deliveries to score 93* runs with the help of 12 fours and three sixes, while Powell struck 67* runs in 35 balls with the help of six sixes and three fours. Mitchell Marsh hit 10 runs in 7 balls, while skipper Rishabh Pant contributed with 26 runs in 16 balls in the first innings of the match. Defending the strong first innings total, Khaleel Ahmed took the maximum of three wickets for DC, while Shardul Thakur returned with two wickets. Anrich Nortje, Marsh and Kuldeep Yadav also contributed with one wicket each as SRH were restricted to 186/8 in 20 overs.

(Image: @davidwarner31/Instagram)