David Warner 'pumped' To Be Back With Delhi; Asks Fans For 'recommendations For IG Reels'

After a tumultuous season last year that saw him controversially ousted as Sunrisers Hyderabad captain and eventually lose his place in the playing XI, Australian opener David Warner has finally found a new home in the Indian Premier League (IPL). At the IPL 2022 mega auction, Warner was purchased by Delhi Capitals and will now play for the side in the upcoming season. Despite a significant drop in his stock price from the previous year, Warner's passion for his new club did not take a hit and his enthusiasm was high as always.

On Sunday, the explosive top-order batsman took to social media to express his delight at the prospect of meeting all of the Delhi Capitals' fans. He even urged the fans to suggest to him some new reels ideas so he could continue making the short clips on Instagram.

"Back to where it all began!! Pumped to meet up with my new teammates, owners and coaching staff. Excited to meet all the new and old fans of @delhicapitals I will need some recommendations for some new reels also #india #ipl #cricket who likes my photoshop," Warner wrote on Instagram.

Earlier last year, Warner suffered a major setback after he was controversially sacked as SRH captain following his team's poor performance in IPL 2021. Warner was even dropped from the playing XI and was forced to sit out in the stands for the last few matches. SRH released Warner ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. It was under Warner's leadership that SRH has won their maiden IPL title in 2016. Warner had been the most consistent player for SRH since he joined the side 5-6 years ago.

Warner, who started his IPL journey with Delhi, was purchased for Rs. 6.25 crore on Day 1 of the mega auction. Warner will be one of the key overseas players for Delhi in the upcoming season. Warner, who will join Delhi as Shikhar Dhawan's replacement, is expected to bat at the top along with young Indian star Prithvi Shaw.

Delhi Capitals' squad

1. Prithvi Shaw, 2. Rishabh Pant, 3. Axar Patel, 4. Anrich Nortje, 5. David Warner, 6. Mitchell Marsh, 7. Shardul Thakur, 8. Mustafizur Rahman, 9. Kuldeep Yadav, 10. Ashwin Hebbar, 11. Sarfaraz Khan, 12. Kamlesh Nagarkoti, 13. KS Bharat, 14. Mandeep Singh, 15. Khaleel Ahmed, 16. Chetan Sakariya, 17. Lalit Yadav, 18. Ripal Patel, 19. Yash Dhull, 20. Rovman Powell, 21. Pravin Dubey, 22. Lungi Ngidi, 23. Tim Seifert, 24. Vicky Ostwal.

Image: IPL/BCCI