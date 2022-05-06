David Warner Refutes Needing 'extra Motivation' Vs SRH: 'We’ve Seen What Happened In Past'

David Warner's stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad concluded on a poor note with the Australian not only getting sacked from the captaincy but also meeting his way out of the franchise after prolonged years of association that comprised a title victory. Ahead of the IPL 2022 auction, Warner was sent back to the auction pool where his service was acquired by Delhi Capitals. The 35-year-old started the tournament in a slow show before eventually gaining back his supreme form. On Thursday, during the DC vs SRH game, Warner came back to haunt his former team Sunrisers Hyderabad as he scored a match-winning knock of 92 runs.

IPL 2022: David Warner speaks about SRH reunion

While speaking during the post-match presentation ceremony, David Warner said, “I didn’t need extra motivation. We’ve all seen what happened before in the past. It was just good to get the win on the board." The unbeaten knock of 92 runs was the highest for David Warner in the ongoing IPL 2022. His knock consisted of 12 fours and three sixes and shared 122 runs with Rovman Powell (67 not out off 35 balls) for the unconquered fourth wicket partnership.

Coming to David Warner's SRH career, the Australian led SRH to their first and only IPL title in the 2016 edition of the tournament. The star opener amassed over 4,000 runs for Sunrisers Hyderabad over eight seasons. He was, however, replaced by New Zealand's Kane Williamson as skipper in May after he had a disappointing season with 195 runs in eight matches at an average of 24.37. Eventually, Warner was dropped by SRH after featuring in just two games out of seven in the UAE.

IPL 2022: DC vs SRH match highlights

Riding on the back of unbeaten 92 runs by David Warner Delhi Capitals posted a mammoth total of 207/3 in 20 overs. The opener was well supported by West Indian Rovman Powell who scored an unbeaten knock of 67 runs off 35 balls to help Delhi cross the 200-run mark. DC skipper Rishabh Pant chipped in 26 runs from 16 balls. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott, and Shreyas Gopal picked one wicket each for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Chasing 208 runs for victory, Hyderabad suffered a batting collapse at the top order as Abhishek Sharma and Kane Williamson were dismissed cheaply for 7 and 4 runs, respectively. Rahul Tripathi contributed with 22 off 18 balls. Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran scored 42 and 65 runs, however, the efforts from both batsmen went in vain as SRH failed to chase down the target and could only score 186/8 in 20 overs. Khaleel Ahmed and Shardul Thakur were the pick of the bowlers for DC with 3 and 2 wickets respectively.